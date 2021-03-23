Pelican Rapids man injured in rollover accident

A Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, man suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover accident on March 16 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.
Gabriel Murillo, 50, was driving on Otter Tail County Road 88 and 180th Avenue in Fergus Falls when he veered off the road. His vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels, the report stated.
Murillo was transported to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. Murillo was wearing his seatbelt and no alcohol was involved. The road conditions were reported to be snowy and icy at the time of the accident.
Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office and Fergus Falls Fire Department responded to the incident, the report stated.
