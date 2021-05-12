A virtual tour of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, commissioned by West Central Initiative and created by AMS Digital Productions, will be prominently featured at the annual meeting of Congress for the New Urbanism (CNU) in Washington, D.C., on May 19 – 21.
The video was produced for the Local Foods, Local Places program, and has received accolades both regionally and nationally. In 2020 Pelican Rapids was one of 16 communities across the United States selected to participate in the Local Foods, Local Places program.
The goals of Local Foods, Local Place are to create more economic opportunities for local farmers and businesses, better access to healthy, local food, especially among disadvantaged groups and revitalized downtowns, main streets, and neighborhoods. Local Foods, Local Places is supported by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
"West Central Initiative (WCI) spearheaded the Local Foods, Local Places application process. We see the diversification of the agricultural industry — supporting small and medium-sized growers — as a key economic development strategy to increase the resiliency of our region,” said WCI Assistant Community Planner Emily Reno. “Local Foods Local Places is all about using food as a tool for economic development. With WCI's history of work in Pelican Rapids, it made sense to be involved as a convener and problem solver."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Local Foods, Local Places technical committee could not visit or tour Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. The pandemic also resulted in a virtual format for the October 7-8, 2020, workshop, as social distancing protocols were in place. For these reasons, WCI commissioned AMS Digital Productions to create a video tour of Pelican Rapids.
The resulting digital tour takes viewers to at least 22 existing assets that contribute to the food and agricultural economy within the Pelican Rapids community. It served as a kickoff prior to developing a Community Action Plan.
Utilizing a blend of drone and traditional videography, the tour follows Broadway, U.S. Highway 59, through the city’s business district and along the intersecting Pelican River, and touches upon features all around the community. It highlights local businesses, unique community features, and other essential aspects of Pelican Rapids relevant to developing a community action plan.
“This project was a perfect fit for AMS Digital,” according to agency owner Steve Henning. “It dovetails with our core values in promoting sustainability, uplifting small businesses, supporting the local economy, and celebrating diversity. We’re excited this project was selected to be showcased; it demonstrates the effectiveness of video to take viewers to new places – even in our own backyards.” AMS Digital Productions, based in Douglas County, Minnesota, creates video content for organizations across the region, with special emphasis on nonprofit organizations.
Jill Amundson, WCI Innovation Strategist, initiated the virtual tour.
“I really can’t say enough about the AMS Digital Productions team. They understand our nonprofit’s mission and create tools that continue to surpass our own imagination. I am so grateful they are part of our team. We couldn’t do our outreach effectively without them,” Anderson said.
Nominated for presentation by the Pelican Rapids Local Foods, Local Places Steering Committee, the video tour will be featured in CNU 29 – Design for Change on May 19-21.
CNU is composed of urban designers, architects, planners, developers, and engineers interested in establishing new design and development standards around the concepts of mixed-use, walkable neighborhoods, and “building places people love.”
Anyone interested in viewing the video can watch it here: https://amsdigitalproductions.com/local-foods-local-places.
