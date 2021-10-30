‘People’s Concert’ to showcase music students, discuss current space

Breckenridge Public Schools will host a People’s Concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 in the Breckenridge High School gym featuring performances from the high school choir and band. The concert will follow parent-teacher conferences, which begin at 4 p.m., and a community meal, which begins at 6 p.m.
It is meant to be a casual and informational event, Breckenridge Public Schools Choir Teacher Hayley Bouressa said. The band and choir will do warm ups, host some discussion of the current facility and perform familiar tunes such as "Should've Been a Cowboy." Some students will also have featured solos in the event.
“We are hoping to bring in community members in order to have them see our performance space and hear from us and the students about what it’s like to have a music program in the current buildings that we have,” Bouressa said.
The concert is held the day before Breckenridge Public Schools’ special election, Tuesday, Nov. 2. The election will determine the fate of the district’s facilities, which are aging and host to a series of expensive infrastructural issues.
Like all the academic classrooms, Bouressa said the choir and band’s current space is not conducive to group work, a major facet of the modern learning environment. With a music class, students need practice rooms and space to break out into smaller groups or sections without disturbing others.
“We have some storage rooms, so kids can go in there and practice, but they’re not soundproof so it’s incredibly difficult to focus on what they’re doing because they can hear things from the other rooms. And we have the hallway,” Bouressa said.
She understands that many schools don’t have practice rooms, but the ones that do use them every day.
Another deficit of the current space is the lack of performance space. There is not a large enough auditorium for them to perform in and the stage is too small to accommodate all of the students in the program.
The proposed design for the new school includes a 499-seat auditorium, separate from the cafeteria and the gym.
“I just hope that people can feel welcomed and informed,” Bouressa said of Monday’s event. “And I hope that they can see how talented our students are and how hard we work and how much we care about what we’re performing and how we perform it.”
Though Bouressa admits the program has needs, she is incredibly proud of what her students have accomplished. Nothing can hold them back, she said.
Since she has been choir director, Bouressa has incorporated more acappella pieces, honed music literacy and tried more complex pieces.
“Students are engaged and interested in what we’re doing,” she said. “I’m proud of the progress that we’ve made in our program.”
