Rainy weather forced the annual Wilkin County Talent Show indoors, but the performers didn’t miss a beat Thursday, Aug. 15 at Breckenridge High School.
Anjelina Hodges was the night’s big winner, taking first in the teen division while also winning the open division by singing a duet with her brother Randy Hodges. The 15-year-old’s solo performance was a rendition of “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi and her second song was “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from the film “A Star is Born.”
The pre-teen division winners were Adri Boesen, 11, and Aubrey Boesen, 10. The cousins stole the show with a song they learned from their grandma, “Dear Future Husband” by Meghan Trainor.
Ave Diaz, 11, placed second in the pre-teen division with a performance of “When Can I See You Again” by Owl City, which was inspired by a family reunion she recently attended.
Rounding out the pre-teen placers, the biggest division with seven acts, were Miley Bruce, 11, and Tessa Snyder, 10, who sang “The Best Day” by Taylor Swift. The pair also teamed up to take second with Hailee Bruce, 13, in the teenage division, dancing to “The Git Up” by Blanco Brown.
The third-place finisher for the teens was Braden Meyer, 16, who played guitar and got the whole crowd to sing along to “Hey Jude” by The Beatles.
A pair of sisters, Bailee and Danika Gregor, claimed second place in the open division with a duet of “Make You Feel My Love” by Adele. They were followed by the second guitar and singing performance of the night, Isaac Samuels, who played “The House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals.
First place winners were awarded $100, second place winners took home $75 and the third place winners won $50.
The emcee for the evening was the always charismatic Kent Loken. Judging the competition were Christey Hirschey, Jamie Neppl and Emily Solien. The tabulators were Wanda Seliski and Sue Gowin.
