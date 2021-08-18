Permanent help now in Christine, N.D

The food pantry run by Eagle Valley Evangelical Free Church based near Christine, North Dakota, is becoming a permanent fixture in the community.
The church’s office administrator, Stacy Almendarez, was committed to creating a food pantry as a way to be “the hands and feet of Christ.” The food pantry was on a trial period for the past year to see if the surrounding communities needed the support. Recently, the food pantry was taken out of the trial period and is now a permanent location.
The Eagle Valley Food Pantry opened in March of 2020 in partnership with Great Plains Food Bank. In June 2021, the church’s food pantry switched to a “client choice model” meaning that it’s “set up like a store,” Almendarez said. The amount of food is determined by the clients, they can pick whatever they need. She explained that the pantry is open to anyone who needs it, there are no income guidelines or qualifications. A unique feature of the Eagle Valley food pantry is their delivery service. Almendarez explained that they deliver for free in the area around Eagle Valley. The Great Plains Food Bank originally brought the food, but now Almendarez orders the food and pays for it with food pantry funds.
“There’s no qualifications, you can come as often as you need and get as much as you need,” Almendarez said.
In nine months, Eagle Valley gave out 27,294 pounds of food serving 446 families. They haven’t slowed down since, serving 64 families in the month of July and distributing 1,191 pounds of food across 18 communities. The pantry has everything from hygiene supplies to frozen beef to cereal and canned goods.
The church has been very supportive of the project, the youth group, AWANA and American Heritage Girls all have volunteered, Almendarez said. The church also offers prayer for anyone who would like to be prayed for.
“We want to show people what it is like to be the hands and feet of Christ,” she said. “It isn’t to help someone just because that’s what you should do, you do it because that’s what God put it on your heart to do.”
She believes that the food pantry has helped members of the community view Eagle Valley as a “community church” which is open to members of the public. There are a few different ways to help the Eagle Valley Food Pantry including volunteering, monetary donations and non-perishable food or hygiene items. There is a drop box for the food pantry at the Abercrombie Store in Abercrombie, North Dakota.
The pantry is open every third Sunday from 1-3 p.m., every third Monday from 8-11 a.m. and by appointment anytime. To set up an appointment, call 701-998-2067. The church is located two miles east of Christine, ND at 17515 County Road 2.
You can also see this story and more photos on the Instagram account,
@out_and_about_with_katie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.