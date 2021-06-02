Pet show kicks off summer reading program

What do an ant, kitten, stuffed bat, and miniature pinscher have in common? They all won a prize in the Breckenridge Public Library Pet Show Tuesday, June 1.
The event kicked off the Tales and Trails Summer Library Experience, where students can track their summer reading for the chance to win a book or notebook, Breckenridge Public Library Branch Manager Erin Gunderson said. Events will occur each week from June 1-July 31.
This is the first year the library has had local sponsors for the Summer Library Experience, Gunderson said. Breckenridge Friends Of The Library, Breckenridge Dairy Queen, Emery Greenhouse and 702 Communications each contributed to the planned events.
Gunderson said she is thrilled to be able to have the events in-person again. Last year, the Summer Library Experience had to take place virtually.
“This year we’re all about celebrating Minnesota with Tales and Trails and getting kids outside,” Gunderson said. “I feel like especially after this year where kids have been cooped up inside with masks on, it’s really exciting that not only can we have events this year, but we can be outside in the fresh air, it’s pretty safe for everybody. I just think that’s really exciting for everybody.”
Elementary, middle and high school students brought their family pets to show off at the event. The pets were organized into categories: most unusual, quietest, smallest, most colorful, hairiest, smelliest and friendliest.
Four judges, including incoming Breckenridge Public Schools Superintendent Brad Strand, interviewed the participants about their pets before giving every child a winning ribbon and coupon to the Breckenridge Dairy Queen. The youth also received a colorful T-shirt and registered for the summer reading program.
“Oh, this is awesome. What a great way for these kids to kick off summer,” Strand said.
Ninth grader Samuel Nelson brought his dog, Princess. The 11-year-old beagle assumed the duties of sniffing grass and pulling on her leash to reach her neighbor, Bobick the cat.
Bobick posed directly behind the “Friendliest” sign. Victoria Baker and her daughter, Sandra, brought the cat who they say adopted them.
“He’s an unusual cat because he was homeless,” Victoria Baker said. “He adopted us. We brought him in as a family and he escaped the next morning, then showed up again at 6 o’clock in the morning. And we give him food, and he said, ‘Oh, I like you guys.’”
The long-haired white and brown cat also has his own Flickr account, with followers from around the world, Victoria Baker said.
Bobick bumped noses with Ollie, a 5-month-old kitten. First-grader Kianna Dowling held the kitten the whole time, and said she was excited she got to bring her pet to an event. An animal lover, Dowling gushed about her class’ upcoming field trip to Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton.
Across the sidewalk, ninth-grader Annabelle Lofberg held a small container with a stick inside. Lofberg said she was looking forward to winning a prize for “Most Unusual,” the sign she stood behind.
“Look closer,” she said. Sure enough, a tiny ant scuttered out from beneath the stick. “That’s Anthony. Ant for short.”
Lofberg said she had caught the bug in her front yard the morning before the event.
Second-grader Evelyn Field stood in the shade of the Breckenridge Public Library sign, clutching a bright purple and blue stuffed animal.
“This is Batty Koda,” Field said. “He’s from the zoo and he’s the most colorful.”
Field had picked up the stuffed animal after a trip to Chahinkapa Zoo and named him after a character in the 1992 children’s movie, “FernGully: The Last Rainforest.” Field said she is excited to participate in the library’s summer events, but her summer won’t stop there. She is also taking part in lyrical and hip-hop dance classes, soccer and zoo classes, she said.
Once all the students had received their ribbons and prizes, Gunderson drew a name for the grand prize winner. Third-grader Nataliya Parisien — who had brought her stuffed dog, Coco — jumped for joy when she heard her name called. Parisien picked out a frisbee from a box of prizes inside.
“This was phenomenal,” Gunderson said. “It was even better than expected. I am so grateful for all of our judges and volunteers. We had some library board members who helped out with registration. You don’t know how nervous I was for this pet show.”
The next event, Tweet Treats, will take place from 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 8. Monique Stelzer, University of Minnesota extension educator, 4-H youth development, will help participants make simple bird feeders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.