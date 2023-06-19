Polish off your skateboards and scooters, summer has arrived.
We Care Coalition members and the Youth Teen Center are excited to welcome the community to the Phase 2 Skate Park fundraising kickoff event at the Twin Towns Skate Park in Breckenridge, Minnesota, from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 28.
Between summer sports and STEM camp, the skate park is open for those wanting to skate, or gather with other youth and parents at the teen center. The event is being hosted for the second phase of the skate park expansion, with the addition of the new bowl. But the connections and support go beyond the material.
For years, young adults have been asking “When is phase 2 happening?” Family Community/Teen Center Manager Mandy Steinberger remembers the disheartened looks when the project couldn’t be completed. She also saw the joy when they were engaged and active, away from their screens and part of the community.
A big reason for the event is wanting the youth to feel heard, including them in the decision making and acknowledging that what they need matters, Steinberger said.
Steinberger is also a member of the We Care Coalition, which operates within Wilkin County, and will have a booth set up to show attendees who they are and what they do.
In the past, the community center could only stay open for six or seven months out of the year. Steinberger and the We Care Coalition have been integral in ensuring the center can be open year round. The We Care Coalition helps engagement with a more holistic approach, including social media outreach and suicide prevention.
Steinberger mentions that balance is important. Not only is it important to make sure young adults are heard, but providing guidance to help learn healthy boundaries is vital for their growth.
Funds really help the matter. That’s another reason for the invitation. Steinberger knows this community is tight and makes things happen quickly. The event will be open for donations. Other activities will be included in the event.
During the event, the teen center will be open for everyone to check out. The skate park will be open for anyone wanting to bring a skateboard or scooter. Food, cookies and water will be available for all in attendance. St. Mary’s has donated a skateboard that one lucky person will walk away with following a drawing. A former youth will also be donating a skateboard deck and whoever wins it will receive skating direction and guidance from him on how to complete the board.
“Help us make this happen for our community and for our youth,” Steinberger said.