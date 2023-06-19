Twin Towns Skate Park
Twin Towns Skate Park in Breckenridge, MN. Location of upcoming expansion fundraiser. 

Polish off your skateboards and scooters, summer has arrived.

We Care Coalition members and the Youth Teen Center are excited to welcome the community to the Phase 2 Skate Park fundraising kickoff event at the Twin Towns Skate Park in Breckenridge, Minnesota, from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 28. 

Skate Park Rails
Twin Towns Skate Park, home of upcoming fundraiser to raise funds for expansion. A bowl will be added for skaters. 


