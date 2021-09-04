After spending several hours scrambling up the scree and snow fields of Ptarmigan Ridge in North Cascades National Park, Washington, Bruce Fingerson paused to look around. No matter which way he turned, his eyes were met with arresting views. Mt. Baker rose above him, its slopes glaring white. Behind him, a smattering of deep blue peaks played in the clouds.
“You did a 360, and you could not see a road, a power line. You could not see any sign of humans,” he said.
It was then he decided Ptarmigan Ridge was his favorite place. But for the Breckenridge, Minnesota, resident, beauty is not just reserved for locations like the North Cascades, or any of the other 30-plus national parks he and his wife, Melissa, have traveled to over the years.
Beauty isn’t exclusive to the vast plateaus of the Grand Canyon, the glacial waters of Banff or the spruces that stand sentinel over alpine meadows in Montana.
“It doesn’t have to be a grand trip. You can find beauty everywhere if you look for it,” he said.
Fingerson, 64, finds plenty of it in his own backyard. And when he does, he shoots … his camera, that is.
“I call myself a photographer of opportunity. I’m an opportunist. Very rarely do I specifically go somewhere to take photos,” Fingerson said. “I really enjoy having my camera with me and if something catches my eye, I take the picture.”
Fingerson’s photos serve as a reminder of the moments and places that have brought him joy. Thirty-four of his pieces were displayed in the Breckenridge Public Library throughout the month of August in a collection fittingly named, “From National Parks, to State Parks, and my own Backyard.”
His work now travels to his hometown of Glenwood, Minnesota, where it will be displayed at Central Square Cultural & Civic Center through October.
For Fingerson, a retired Campbell-Tintah third and fourth grade teacher, his passion for photography is not about making money. It is about sharing beauty with his community.
“Now that I’ve been able to (display my work), I’m able to let other people see what we’ve experienced,” Fingerson said. “And even though they haven’t experienced what we have, at least they can see some things they’d maybe never have the chance to see. It can bring them joy or excitement, or it can give them inspiration.”
Fingerson’s first glimpse of photography was through the lens of a Kodak 110. He took the vintage film camera on a Luther League trip to Texas as a teenager. But his interest in the subject wasn’t piqued until a photography class he took in college. Fingerson, an art minor, said he and his classmates had to develop the black and white film photos themselves.
“I took a picture of a fire going on and I got a silhouette of a fireman with the fire in the background, and that’s the one that really stuck (with me). It was like, ‘Yeah, maybe I can really do this,’” Fingerson said.
Though he now uses a digital camera, Fingerson pays homage to film by waiting to look at the pictures he’s taken until he is at home.
“A lot of people take a shot, look, ‘Oh, that’s not quite right,’ take a shot, ‘Ah, that’s not quite right either.’ I don’t do that,” he said. “I just take pictures, and I never look at them until I bring them home and put them on my computer.”
Still, he prefers digital photography because there’s no limit on the amount of photos he can take, and it’s accessible to everyone.
“Kids have phones now — they can take pictures. It doesn’t have to be a hobby, it can just be something you enjoy doing from time to time,” he said.
Now in his retirement, Fingerson has found more time to photograph, particularly his favorite month — October. As a school teacher, the family’s vacations were constrained by an academic schedule and typically took place in the summer.
One place he has yet to visit, even as a lifelong Minnesotan, is Voyageurs National Park in International Falls. While he doesn’t anticipate he’ll visit all of the country’s national parks, he does intend to see more.
In the meantime, Fingerson is content finding magnificence close to home and sharing those findings with the community. His favorite local place to frequent is the Bois de Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton and Breckenridge.
And he always takes his camera.
