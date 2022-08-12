Picnic in the Park and Seniors Zoo Walk a hit in Wahpeton

Marlene Jones, front left, and friend Marcy Lees, front right, had never seen a rhino up front before until Thursday, Aug. 11. They were guests of the annual Picnic in the Park and Seniors Zoo Walk. Behind the pair are Chahinkapa Zoo Curator Tom Schmaltz and Gideon the rhino, age 9.
Guests enjoyed socializing, a complimentary meal at the Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park, Steve Worner’s “Memories” concert and a complimentary visit to Chahinkapa Zoo. Approximately 180 seniors were served at the Hughes Shelter, with 100 continuing on to the Zoo Walk.
When Ed Keller had his first ice cream cone, he was about 10 years old. It happened in the 1930s at the then-new Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton.
Unlike other youth, Keller did not know that ice cream cones are usually licked. He and daughter Netti Braun laughed Thursday, Aug. 11 at the memory of the now-96-year-old taking big bites of ice cream. Despite having quickly gone through his dessert, Keller had a fun time at the zoo. He continued to do so on Thursday.
“Dad’s originally from Tintah and is now living in Breckenridge,” Braun said. “I said that now that you’re in a town that has some things to see, let’s go see them. He’s ‘taking his little girl to the zoo before school starts.’”
Shelley Tollefson, director of Southeast Senior Services, has been involved with the Picnic in the Park and Seniors Zoo Walk for 20 years, minus a few years lost amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The two events that make up the modern ceremony go back significantly farther.
“They used to have the Zoo Walk in May and Picnic in the Park in August. The Zoo Walk always got rained out. Somehow, the weather always caused problems. When I took on my director role in 2011, we combined the events and had them be on one day in August. It has actually worked out a lot better,” Tollefson said.
Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman agreed, smiling as she talked about Thursday’s beautiful weather.
“The number of guests grow,” Diekman said. “I love that, because it means that we’re serving more people and more people are interested. I love seeing these smiling faces. Some of these people come more than once a year, but a lot of them I can count on seeing just on the day of the Seniors Zoo Walk. It’s friends getting together, and I love it.”
As Worner played “Ring of Fire” and “Under the Boardwalk,” guests in and out of the Hughes Shelter prepared for their Zoo Walk and were taken care of by volunteers and Southeast Senior Services employees.
“We’re hopefully moving away from COVID, so it’s nice to be able to have this again,” Tollefson said. “I know the seniors missed it.”
Years ago, the events for seniors might have attracted a crowd of 40 people at most. Tollefson is proud of how Picnic in the Park and Seniors Zoo Walk has “morphed into something bigger.”
“I just hope that people have a fun day, that they’re able to get out and visit with their friends, see some people that they haven’t seen and go check out one of the great amenities in our towns, Chahinkapa Zoo,” she said.
