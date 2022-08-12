Picnic in the Park and Seniors Zoo Walk a hit in Wahpeton

Marlene Jones, front left, and friend Marcy Lees, front right, had never seen a rhino up front before until Thursday, Aug. 11. They were guests of the annual Picnic in the Park and Seniors Zoo Walk. Behind the pair are Chahinkapa Zoo Curator Tom Schmaltz and Gideon the rhino, age 9.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

When Ed Keller had his first ice cream cone, he was about 10 years old. It happened in the 1930s at the then-new Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton.

Unlike other youth, Keller did not know that ice cream cones are usually licked. He and daughter Netti Braun laughed Thursday, Aug. 11 at the memory of the now-96-year-old taking big bites of ice cream. Despite having quickly gone through his dessert, Keller had a fun time at the zoo. He continued to do so on Thursday.

Guests enjoyed socializing, a complimentary meal at the Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park, Steve Worner’s “Memories” concert and a complimentary visit to Chahinkapa Zoo. Approximately 180 seniors were served at the Hughes Shelter, with 100 continuing on to the Zoo Walk.
Ed Keller, 96, and daughter Netti Braun.
'I love seeing these smiling faces,' said Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman, right. 'It’s friends getting together, and I love it.”
As Steve Worner played, guests in and out of the Hughes Shelter prepared for their Zoo Walk and were taken care of by volunteers and Southeast Senior Services employees.
Friends Shirley Marohl and Lorraine Miller, Wahpeton, had a fun time Thursday.


