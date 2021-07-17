Picture perfect

The Red Door Art Gallery, Wahpeton, hosted a reception for Fargo-based artist and photographer Meg Spielman Thursday, July 15.
Spielman, renowned for her wildlife portraiture, spoke about her artistic process and told some of the stories behind her series to a cozy crowd of gallery-goers Thursday evening.
Spielman said she has always been fascinated by photography. As a child, she would set up her Barbies for still-life shots. Her only photography training was the four years of classes she took in high school.
Yet, her pieces amaze. They can be seen hanging everywhere from North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s residence to Dakota Coffee Co. in Wahpeton. Spielman approaches her wildlife photography like she does her portrait photography. She aims to convey the beauty and majesty of the animals, setting her work apart from other wildlife photographers.
“I’m a portrait artist, so I approach the animals in more of a portrait type style,” Spielman said. “I’m trying to capture more of the personality of the animals, and the grandness, as opposed to what typical wildlife photography does.”
Some of Spielman’s most famous photos are those of wild horses, shot in Theodore Roosevelt National Park on the western side of the state. The photos were part of a widespread effort to ensure horses that were captured due to overpopulation were placed in good homes.
She also spent a week at the oldest Dude Ranch in the country in Wyoming, where she spent early mornings photographing pasteurizing horses. Some of the photos from the series show the horses galloping back in from the pasture right after sunrise. Their pounding hooves kicked up clouds of dust, Spielman said, which created a mystical atmosphere in the photos.
“I’ve always found something appealing about horses,” Spielman said.
She is also well-known for her quirky series of Corso, a bison belonging to Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton. Corso was rescued from a puddle as a baby, nursed back to health and trained to be around people, making him the perfect “wild” subject.
In her series “The Uncommon Bison,” Corso is seen posing at the Breckenridge Family Aquatic Center, Hinsverk’s Appliance Center, Wahpeton, and in front of Buffalo Avenue, to name a few. Eventually, Corso grew too large to safely photograph him outside of the zoo, but Spielman still has plenty of ideas for photo opportunities.
“If anyone has a tamed bison, let me know,” she joked.
Her post-production is often minimalistic, Spielman said. While she’ll lighten shadows or increase exposure, she rarely changes colors and larger details. She said many people think her photos of Corso are Photoshopped because of the surrealness of seeing a bison in an urban setting, but they’re not. The only work she did in Photoshop was to remove his harness and leash to give the appearance he was alone.
Spielman has an art degree, something she said largely influences her photography. Composition is important in all her photos, no matter how fast something like a wild horse may be moving.
Some of her other series, like “The Nature Baby” project and “A Bra Anthologie” are more abstract, and include posed objects.
“Fine art comes into play in all of my work,” Spielman said.
Spielman’s works can be viewed at the Red Door Art Gallery through July 31, during the “Art for Uncertain Times” exhibition. The next exhibition will be “Rural Art,” and will be on display from Aug. 3-Oct. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.