Pierce joins Daily News as sports reporter

The Daily News has hired Justin Pierce as a sports reporter. His first day was Monday, Aug. 31.
“As a new sports reporter for the Daily News, my journey to this point started as a big sports fanatic from San Diego, California. I also grew up playing ice hockey and lacrosse as I managed my time being a two-sport athlete for most of my high school career,” Pierce said.
“At age 17, I received a scholarship to attend Fountain Valley School, just outside of Colorado Springs, Colorado, to play ice hockey and lacrosse. I decided to play junior hockey for a season for the Boston Jr. Rangers in the Eastern Hockey League, where our team ended up winning the Eastern Hockey Premier League Championship,” Pierce said. “I then decided to attend the University of Arizona and pursue my opportunities for a sports journalism career along with being a walk-on goalie for the lacrosse team.”
Pierce began working as a reporter during his junior year of college, where he was a sports reporter for UATV 3. He continued throughout his senior year and became the sports director. He interned at various television stations such as NBC 7 San Diego, as a sports intern, along with being a digital intern with News 4 Tucson. He previously covered the Arizona Women’s Basketball program as a beat writer for the Arizona Daily Wildcat.
“We are excited to for Justin join our newsroom and get sports coverage back into the Daily News,” Managing Editor Carrie McDermott said. “Sports is important to our community and the pandemic has altered the way activities are being held. Now that many are starting up again, I look forward to Justin’s reporting and fresh take on our area athletes, coaches and support staff.”
“My life has taken me to various places, as I will be living in my fifth state throughout my lifetime. I hope to tell everyone great stories about not only Wahpeton and Breckenridge high school sports, but stories about North Dakota State College of Science Athletics. I look forward to being a part of the Wahpeton-Breckenridge community and I’m thrilled to get started,” Pierce said.
“We are extremely excited for Justin to join our team and our communities. He brings enthusiasm and a new perspective to our newsroom. I look forward to introducing him to our area athletes,” Publisher Tara Klostreich said.
Contact Pierce at 701-642-8585 x132 or by email at justinp@wahpetondailynews.com.
