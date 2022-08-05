Pilgrimage to Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies next Sunday

Pilgrimage to Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies next Sunday

Having the faithful come and participate in the annual Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies is always special for the nuns of the Carmel of Mary Monastery, rural Wahpeton.

This year’s pilgrimage, the 66th, will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 on Carmel of Mary’s grounds. The monastery is located at 17765 78th St. SE, off of North Dakota Highway 13 between I-29 and the city of Wahpeton.



