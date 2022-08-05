Pilgrimage to Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies next Sunday

Having the faithful come and participate in the annual Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies is always special for the nuns of the Carmel of Mary Monastery, rural Wahpeton.
This year’s pilgrimage, the 66th, will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 on Carmel of Mary’s grounds. The monastery is located at 17765 78th St. SE, off of North Dakota Highway 13 between I-29 and the city of Wahpeton.
Mother Madonna, Carmel of Mary, awaits the lay faithful coming to participate and receive meaning from a conference on the Blessed Mother, a 3 p.m. strolling rosary, a 5 p.m. Holy Mass and the 6 p.m. fellowship picnic.
“It’s sharing the joy with the sisters, praising God for his goodness,” Mother Madonna said. “A lot of the people in this area farm or have small gardens and they are ways that we see God’s goodness. We give thanks to God for His goodness and come together as a community to praise Him at this particular mass.”
A longstanding tradition is for a different parish to host the pilgrimage at Carmel of Mary. Last year’s hosts were the parishioners of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. This year’s hosts are the parishioners of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wyndmere, North Dakota. Mother Madonna looks forward to the St. John the Baptist congregation providing memorable, devout service.
“Way in the beginning, when we held the first pilgrimages, the sister in charge, Mother Mary Rose, made it a tradition to seek parishes in the diocese to help the sisters. She knew that they couldn’t do everything,” Mother Madonna said.
The Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies has endured past the Carmel of Mary’s relocation from within Wahpeton itself to just outside of the city. Five cloistered nuns make Carmel of Mary their home.
Holy Mass, scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, will be delivered by the Most Rev. John T. Folda, Bishop of the Diocese of Fargo. The 2 p.m. conference on the Blessed Mother will be given the Msgr. Robert Laliberte.
“In Fargo, at the seminary, the monsignor was one of the professors,” Mother Madonna said. “He is known for his expertise and usually presents his conferences at a level which we can all understand. It’s something that we’re all really looking forward to, this conference on our Blessed Mother.”
The sharing of faith and teachings is important to Mother Madonna. She is proud of the growing amount of youth participating in the Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies.
“The children are our future. We need to teach the children about God. Society is drawing them away from Him and His teachings. They need to get it at home, with families that know God, worship Him and praise Him. They need to be able to know there is a place they can come to receive Him and to pray to Him,” Mother Madonna said.
