Pilot of Veteran's Memorial Park helicopter visiting Breckenridge Saturday

The public is encouraged to gather at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Veterans Memorial Park, Breckenridge, to welcome Bill Bootle, an original pilot of the AH-1G Cobra Vietnam War-era attack helicopter, to town.
The 83-year-old Vietnam veteran is traveling from Lexington, South Carolina, with his son, Ed Bootle, and his granddaughter, Donna Bennard, to visit the helicopter, which he named "Big Ed," after his son.
Bill Bootle was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism while serving as a pilot in support of a Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol of the 58th Infantry. The patrol made contact with an estimated Viet Cong company near Nong Truang Nga Hai. In order to relieve the patrol, Bill Bootle made repeated low-level gun strafing runs, undertaking heavy enemy fire, but enabling medical evacuation helicopters to rescue the men below.
Bill Bootle is beginning to go blind and his health is deteriorating, Bennard said, so the three of them decided to fulfill a years-long dream of going to see the helicopter. Bennard and her grandfather had talked about it for years, but it wasn't until last weekend that the family made spontaneous arrangements to check the item off their bucket list.
Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson will meet the trio at the park, and a small reception will follow at The Wilkin.
Bennard, an avid traveler, said their trip to Breckenridge will by far be her most cherished. She hopes it can prove cathartic for her "Papa."
"Last Saturday night we sat together and we made a list of really momentous or tragic deaths that hang with my grandfather and are on his heart, and I told Papa I wanted somehow for us — even just a tiny bit — to try to leave some of that pain behind at the helicopter," Bennard said. "I'm hoping this can be a bright spot, and put a little closure to such an awful time in his life."
