Pipeline ruling could soon have impact in N.D., plains region

Editor’s Note: Infrastructure continues to dominate headlines nationwide. Daily News and News Monitor’s next Point of View series will examine local infrastructure with greater focus. As a precursor, Richland County reporter Frank Stanko examines components from water to power.
With a 5-4 ruling last month, the U.S. Supreme Court came out in favor of the PennEast Pipeline Co. While the ruling immediately affected land acquisition in New Jersey, it could soon have impact in the Northern Plains region.
Companies that are building interstate pipelines and have received project approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), can obtain the land they need. That is even if a state opposes, the Associated Press reported.
When FERC issues a certificate of public convenience and necessity, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, federal law allows the certificate holder “to condemn all necessary rights-of-way, whether owned by private parties or states.”
The court’s ruling came at the conclusion of June, a month which saw increased attention on energy in North Dakota. During the week of June 1, FERC officials approved a certificate of public convenience and necessity for WBI Energy Inc’s North Bakken Expansion project.
“The company, a subsidy of Bismarck-based MDU Resources Group Inc., said the expansion will add 250 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to a pipeline network,” AP reported.
Allowing a natural gas pipeline in western North Dakota has been a goal of state officials.
“(They believe it) will help curb the wasteful flaring of excess gas and increase state tax revenues by millions of dollars annually by allowing more oil drilling in the area,” AP reported.
Natural gas is a byproduct of oil production. The gas’ liquids present opportunities for value-added energy, according to the state of North Dakota.
“Research and studies exploring these possibilities provide great opportunities for expansion for the economic benefits beyond the oil-producing region,” the North Dakota Department of Commerce website states.
There is interest in expanding energy production in North Dakota, allowing for widespread use of new and traditional sources.
State House Assistant Minority Leader, Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25, spoke at the recent 78th North Dakota Boys State in Wahpeton. North Dakota is posed to be one of the leaders of a progressive energy policy, she said, with hydrogen energy an emerging industry.
Earlier in June, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., and others announced a plan to create a “clean hydrogen” hub.
“Burgum hailed the project as big part of the state’s plan of becoming carbon-neutral by 2030, ‘through innovation not regulation,’” AP reported. “No specific timeline or a cost for the project was disclosed.”
The hub will include facilities for the production, storage, transportation and consumption of clean hydrogen, a carbon-free fuel.
“Focus (will be) on the production of blue hydrogen, which is derived from natural gas with the carbon dioxide emissions captured, and sequestered underground or used for enhanced oil recovery,” AP reported.
Clean hydrogen’s intended uses include fueling vehicles and generating energy. The hub and other large scale energy projects may result in creation of additional pipelines.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
