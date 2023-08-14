Plans change, but not devotion

Carmel of Mary Monastery hosted the 67th Annual Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies. Beginning at 2 p.m., events took place in the monastery’s chapel. They culminated with a 5 p.m. Mass given by the Most Reverend John T. Folda, Bishop of the Diocese of Fargo.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

The faithful gathered in rural Wahpeton did not fear rain Sunday, Aug. 13. Plans changed, but not devotion.

Prior to Bishop Folda’s Mass, Monsignor Brian Donahue began the pilgrimage with a conference. It included an affirmation of transubstantiation, the Catholic doctrine that states that the Eucharistic bread and wine are indeed the body and blood of Christ.
It is tradition for a Diocese of Fargo parish to host the annual pilgrimage. This year’s honors went to St. Philip’s Church, Hankinson, N.D.


