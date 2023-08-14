Plans change, but not devotion

Carmel of Mary Monastery hosted the 67th Annual Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies. Beginning at 2 p.m., events took place in the monastery’s chapel. They culminated with a 5 p.m. Mass given by the Most Reverend John T. Folda, Bishop of the Diocese of Fargo.
Prior to Bishop Folda’s Mass, Monsignor Brian Donahue began the pilgrimage with a conference. It included an affirmation of transubstantiation, the Catholic doctrine that states that the Eucharistic bread and wine are indeed the body and blood of Christ.
The faithful gathered in rural Wahpeton did not fear rain Sunday, Aug. 13. Plans changed, but not devotion.
“This certainly is one of our wettest days for the pilgrimage,” Bishop Folda said as precipitation once again became audible to the full chapel.
People ranging from youth to senior citizens attended the pilgrimage, taking part in Mass and before it, a variant of the traditional strolling rosary. Rather than walking along Carmel of Mary’s grounds, pilgrims “traveled” the 20 decades, told through the joyful, luminous, sorrowful and glorious mysteries of Jesus’ life and resurrection, while in the chapel.
It is tradition for a Diocese of Fargo parish to host the annual pilgrimage. This year’s honors went to St. Philip’s Church, Hankinson, North Dakota.
“This is my first pilgrimage and I’m very excited to be here,” said Judy Krump, one of several active volunteers. “It is fulfilling. I’ve never had the opportunity to come before and to help with something like this.”
Pilgrimage experiences can be planned, like they were for Krump and the volunteers or several returning pilgrims like Connie Brandt of Wahpeton. They can also be impromptu, like it was for Joan Connell, Wahpeton.
“This is my first pilgrimage,” Connell said. “I was called to come. I woke up, read the bulletin and was inspired to come today.”
While Connell had visited Carmel of Mary before, she had never taken part in the annual pilgrimage.
“It’s wonderful. I highly recommend it for everyone. Whether you’re Catholic or non-Catholic, you need to do it,” Connell said.
The Gospel for Sunday, Aug. 13, came from Matthew 14:22-33. It told of Jesus walking on the water and how Peter’s doubt prevented him from fully sharing in the miracle.
“Father Greg had a beautiful homily on that,” Connell said, recalling an earlier Mass at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. “The moment you take your eyes of Christ, you start to sink.”
“This is not just symbolism,” Monsignor Donahue said. “As Jesus said, ‘This is my blood, do this in remembrance of me.’ This is not just bread and water and the appearance of his body and blood.”
