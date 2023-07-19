Play Park’s visit inspires tale of modern Chahinkapa Zoo

Play Park youth had a fine time checking out one of Chahinkapa Park's tortoises. Clockwise from left, Ben Neubben, 5, Colin Lane, 5, Isaac Pfingston, 5, Sophia Holloway, 6, Henry Braun, 6, and Jackson Johnson, 5.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Play Park, which concludes Friday, July 28, is held every weekday from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. Nearly 20 youth were signed up for activities which began in June. Sixteen of the youth were hand Wednesday, July 19.

Who could blame them? They, director Lisa Lehmann and other Play Park staffers visited Chahinkapa Zoo. The zoo remains a popular place for youth, families, residents and visitors to the Twin Towns Area. Last week’s Play Park activities included feeding kangaroos and the July 19 fun included seeing ducks and tortoises.

Nearly 20 youth were signed up for activities which began in June. Sixteen of the youth were hand Wednesday, July 19. Who could blame them? They got the chance to visit Chahinkapa Zoo.
It's hard to tell who was luckier, the ducks or the children.


