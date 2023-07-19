Play Park’s visit inspires tale of modern Chahinkapa Zoo

Play Park youth had a fine time checking out one of Chahinkapa Park's tortoises. Clockwise from left, Ben Neubben, 5, Colin Lane, 5, Isaac Pfingston, 5, Sophia Holloway, 6, Henry Braun, 6, and Jackson Johnson, 5.
Play Park, which concludes Friday, July 28, is held every weekday from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. Nearly 20 youth were signed up for activities which began in June. Sixteen of the youth were hand Wednesday, July 19.
Who could blame them? They, director Lisa Lehmann and other Play Park staffers visited Chahinkapa Zoo. The zoo remains a popular place for youth, families, residents and visitors to the Twin Towns Area. Last week’s Play Park activities included feeding kangaroos and the July 19 fun included seeing ducks and tortoises.
“It’s one of the joys of working here,” Zoo Educator Bruce Fingerson said. You get to hear the laughter of the kids. They can be part of Play Park or come from day camps like Lake Audubon’s in Minnesota.”
National Zoo Keeper Week lasts through Saturday, July 22, and Chahinkapa Zoo is recognizing its Junior Zoo Keepers. The names of these thanked individuals comes from a prominent display at the zoo:
• Sam Severance
• Ella Severance
• Grant Severance
• Kaitlyn Severance
• Peyton Schroeder
• Sierra Schroeder
• Wyatt Raguse
• Cobin Raguse
• Harper Krump
• Leah Kries
• Mason Bird
• Laiken Loosemore
• Kinlee Olson
• Ryder Spiekermermeier
• Rudy Opatril
• Gunner Darling
Roger Jensen is a Wahpeton Park Board commissioner. From an early age, Chahinkapa Park and Chahinkapa Zoo have been special to him. Jensen does not look at the park and zoo as two entities that compete with each other, but as two entities that benefit from each other.
Jensen remembered when Chahinkapa Zoo first became enclosed and started requiring admission. He had been involved with the park and zoo since his youth, and even more as a young adult. Jensen was part of projects including painting an outfield fence with the late Wendell Langendorfer and the deer park built and supported by local Jaycees.
“We knew that in order to keep the zoo going, we had to charge admission,” Jensen recalled. “We made that decision and also put a fence around the zoo itself. Kathy Diekman was teaching part time at the time and also was a zoo volunteer.”
One day, Diekman and Jensen were in the lunch line at North Dakota State College of Science. Jensen took a chance that ended up paying off tremendously.
“I said, ‘Kathy, we need to start charging admission and we need to hire a zoo director. Would you be interested? You might not have a job in a year, because we don’t know how it will go.’ She said, ‘Sure.’ That’s who Kathy is. The rest is history,” Jensen said.
Chahinkapa Zoo would not be what it is today without Diekman and Zoo Curator Tom Schmaltz, Jensen said.
“They’ve made things happen,” Jensen said. “When we started the zoo out, if they ever told us that we were going to have an orangutan and a rhino, we’d have fell on the ground laughing. We never expected that.”
Located just outside of Chahinkapa Zoo itself is the Lonnie Halverson Prairie Rose Carousel. Halverson, who died in 2021, was one of the “Four Horsemen” who revitalized the 1926 carousel, which began operating in Wahpeton in 1992. The others were Jim Oliver, Dolores Berg and Jensen.
“We talked about having an attraction that would help support the zoo,” Jensen recalled. “We talked about miniature golf and a Ferris wheel before deciding on a carousel. We then got our education that it wasn’t that simple.”
The Lonnie Halverson Prairie Rose Carousel exists outside of Chahinkapa Zoo itself because it was felt that more people would pay admission for the carousel if it was outside of the zoo rather than inside. The carousel building replaced a city of Wahpeton shop, with the present city shop getting a successful relocation thanks to people like Jim Oliver.
“And that’s how the zoo as it looks right now all came together,” Jensen said.
For more than 30 years, residents and visitors — of all ages — have appreciated that.
