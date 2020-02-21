It is good to be a plogger.
All of us get called different names during our lifetime, some good, some not so good, so it was a revelation to learn lately that I am a plogger. Yes, I’ve been an eco-conscious walker and runner during my adult life.
For many years, my companion, along with family members was a white pail to pick litter while walking through Chahinkapa Park, Kidder Recreation Area, Airport Park and mini-parks. The girls learned that any litter seen would be collected and placed in the pail.
Some were suspicious of the motive. Once while picking a can at a playground, a softball friend with children observed that things must be getting tough for me, suspecting the collection of aluminum cans was for a few extra bucks at the Recycling Center.
Actually, the cans would be sorted out and brought to the collection box at the entrance of Chahinkapa Zoo. We were proud to start that after observing the same at the Fort Whyte Nature Center near Winnipeg. Jim Oliver had a great idea later to call it “Cans for Camels” in order to raise funds to purchase a Bactrian camel. The name has stuck!
Plogging is part of a fitness movement that is bringing health not only to our bodies but also to our planet. The activity is called “plogging” and originates from the term “jogging” and the Swedish term plocka upp, meaning “to pick up.” As the name indicates, the activity combines jogging with picking litter to clean up trails, rivers and parks.
For participants, benefits of plogging include an additional sense of accomplishment from incorporating community service into a typically individualized workout. I’ve also gotten questions what I’ve done wrong to get assigned community service work.
In April, 2017 one car stopped, the driver’s window rolled down and a guy said “Boston Marathon one week, garbage detail the next week,’ smiling as he drove off.
Daughters Kayla and Brittany loved walking and picking litter with their father so much that they moved to Texas and Missouri so they wouldn’t have to do it again. Now Kayla shakes her head as Grandson George picks up every stick, leaf, pine cone and berry from the trails. At least it’s tree litter and not nose tissues, fast food wrappers and plastic sacks!
The benefits of plogging are cleaner pathways and public spaces. There are other engaged citizen ploggers who contribute to community health and leaving green space better than they found it.
Plogging is good for runners as it incorporates walk breaks, especially for us stubborn runners who nonetheless should walk every mile or two to help avoid over-use injuries. Picking litter also combines squats, lunges and weighted arms to the run.
Plogging can be revealing. It is unfortunate a Kidder Rec Area driver who has a bad drinking habit throws Keystone beer cans out the window. It is delightful to keep Dabill Drive clean and must be irritating to them.
The Dog Park is a great place for people to let their canine friends exercise but users often forget to clean up after their pets. A recent cleanup scooped up 180 piles.
We hope litterers who are criminals eventually make a mistake, get busted and are prosecuted. There are way too many good people who enjoy park facilities that should have pleasant outdoor experiences.
While plogging started in Sweden, it has movement in the United States. It is remindful of volkssporting that started in Europe and military veterans brought it over across the pond. Parks-recreation agencies across the country are organizing group plogging outings to benefit their communities. It is often popular on Earth Day.
There is even a new on-line application called Litterati that helps you track and document the impact made through cleanup efforts. Smartphone applications, though, do not pick litter.
Plogging gets people outdoors, exercising and contributing to the environmental health of our cities. So don’t be a nerd – be a plogger!
