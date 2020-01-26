North Dakota troubadour Chuck Suchy sat comfortably in front of more than 100 students holding his guitar, his tool as much as the accordion at his feet.
A ponytail pulled back long, white hair, while glasses covered blue eyes that see all too well.
Suchy paused a few moments to consider the crowd.
“It concerns me there are not enough people experiencing silence,” Suchy said, drawing out the time between words, watching the students as they contemplated him.
Only through silence will a person hear their inner voice, he told students from Wyndmere, Lidgerwood and Wahpeton, who sat in the Wyndmere, North Dakota gym to talk about poetry.
Suchy blended his message with songs during the hour presentation made possible through a North Dakota Council on the Arts grant, which brought Poetry Out Loud to Wyndmere Public School.
Kevin Zepper, a poet from Minnesota State University Moorhead, worked with students in grades 7-12 Wednesday morning, Jan. 15, while Suchy performed for the school and community that afternoon.
Suchy travels across the state to talk about the importance of arts programs. Called one of the foremost musical voices of the American Great Plains, Suchy is a working farmer, born and raised in the blue hills along the Missouri River south of Mandan, North Dakota.
He has a love for making music that goes back to his childhood. Throughout his youth and young adult life, he found time to perform in the dance halls, clubs and lounges, singing and playing guitar and accordion.
A life worthy of song
In 1982, a major event occurred when an acquaintance gave him a tape of Canadian troubadour Stan Rogers singing his classic “Field Behind The Plow.”
“It was at that moment,” Suchy said, “that I realized that the life I was immersed in was worthy of song.”
He began writing his own ballads and songs, slipping them into his performances and it was soon obvious that he was onto something quite unique — sensitive and honest portrayals of contemporary American farm life, but from an insider’s point of view.
In the decades since, Chuck Suchy has continued to write, sing and record songs evoking and extolling the Great Plains region and lifestyle. His themes have expanded to include songs about human relationships, spirituality, motorcycles and even sailing.
The Plains have seen a lot of change over this time, including farm crises, loss of population and a major restructuring of the agricultural economy. Suchy remains an observer of it all and his songs chronicle not only the events, but the emotions and feelings that accompany such upheaval and change.
A poet is society’s seer
Suchy, now 71, told students he first equated the farm as a prison, one he couldn’t wait to escape.
“It felt like the end of the earth,” he said.
Today he realizes growing up on the farm was a treasure because it offered him the chance to hear his very own heart, that voice inside each person that needs to be listened to and heard, he said.
Hearing that inner voice requires silence, something difficult to come by in today’s world, he said, so filled with screens, movement and noise.
Suchy talked about his favorite writers and poetry, and how music, art and poetry can deeply enrich a person’s life, making it more meaningful and happy, he said.
His favorite writer is David Brooks, a poet and New York Times writer. According to Brooks, the poet has a special responsibility as society’s seer, one who grasps eternity.
Poet William Blake called poetry the language of the heart and soul, Suchy said. The inner voice speaks of love, joy, sadness and rage, Suchy said. He asked students to start a journal, a gift to themselves they can read in the future.
“Find some way to enrich your lives, whether that’s through poetry, creative writing, painting or even welding. I saw the work of it, the joy and the music,” Suchy said.
Simplify and simply fly
Suchy has always loved playing with words. His poetry was woven into songs performed that Wednesday. Being a poet, Suchy told students to take time to notice what is happening around them, to take a breath “and actually see.”
Suchy’s neighbors are used to him laying in a grassy field to watch the sky. He said it’s the job of a poet to watch grass blowing in the wind and contemplate the beauty of it. He reflected on the color of the North Dakota sky, calling it an “ever-changing blue,” a fluctuation of color difficult to describe. But if people don’t look up, they will never see how how one sky can hold such vivid and varied blues, he said.
If he’s fixing fence or riding in the tractor, Suchy often turns off the radio, he said, to listen to his own inner voice that can only be heard when it’s quiet. He files away words in his “writer’s toolbox” to use one day when writing poetry or song lyrics.
Suchy ended with a song, a twist of words that describes the time he watched a hawk soar above him while he was working in the fields. Through song, he called for students to “simplify” their lives.
By the song’s end, they understood that by simplifying, they could “simply fly.”
