Point of View: Understanding Richland

Editor’s Note: This month’s Point of View series looks at diversity in the southern Red River Valley. Part 2: Who are the people living in Richland County?
There are many different ways diversity can exist within a community. More often than not, when a topic looks at diversity, more than one group is considered. This is called intersectional diversity. For instance, issues that affect women may compound with issues that affect African Americans. This can mean that an issue’s impact on African American women can be unique to them as both women and African Americans.
In order to better understand the specifics of any topic regarding diversity a general understanding of demographics is required. The United States Census helps to provide people with a glimpse into the community around them.
Richland County, North Dakota, according to the July 1, 2021 Census, has a total population of around 16,560. This marks a growth in population of about 0.2% since the previous year when the population was estimated at 16,529.
This slight growth continues with the upward trend the county has seen since 2010. Over the last decade the county has gained 200 more people.
Of these 16,560 people 48.4% are female. Notably of the population of the workforce who are ages 16 and up, non incarcerated, and currently hold a job in the county, 62.6% are female.
However, when it comes to owning businesses men still hold the majority. The last census to cover business ownership took place in 2012. The following results are from that year. In total there are 1,471 firms in Richland County. A firm is any non-farm business with over $1,000 in receipts in a given year. Of those businesses 689 were owned by men and 449 were owned by women.
In addition, only 72 of the 1,471 firms were minority-owned. This equates to about 4% of businesses. Comparatively, in 2021 Richland county had a minority population of 8.8%. This includes people who identify themselves as anything other than entirely white.
The second largest racial demographic in the county is Hispanic or Latino at 3.6%, followed by American Indian and Alaskan Native at 3.1%.
In regards to age 21.9% of people are below the age of 18, 18.7% of people are above 65. This leaves 59.4% of residents between the ages of 18 and 65.
A gallup poll in 2019 found that North Dakota as a whole has the smallest population of adults who identify as LGBTQ at 2.7%.
While same sex marriage was legalized in the United States in 2015, some native American communities did not recognize same sex marriage until more recently. In 2020 the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa became the first native American tribe in North Dakota to recognize same sex marriage.
Richland County is filled with many different people who have different backgrounds and identities. These backgrounds and identities can have an impact on how people are affected by issues. By understanding the demographics of the Richland County community it can be easier to understand how the community can be affected by what is going on in the world.
