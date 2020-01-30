Breckenridge Police and Fire Department gathered at St. Mary’s School on Wednesday, Jan. 29 to participate in a tug of war competition.
The event was part of “Celebrate Our Nation,” day four of Catholic School Week. St. Mary’s was spotlighting its patriotism and recognizing those community members who serve the area.
“We are here to celebrate our nation and so we have brought those in our community that not only serve our community but are good representatives of those who are very, very important in our nation,” St. Mary’s Principal Tom Haire said.
The student body, staff and departments faced the flag and said the Pledge of Allegiance to the nation. Haire focused on the word “indivisible” in the pledge to which the students shouted together, “not divided by.”
“If we work together as a nation, as a people, we can’t be divided,” Haire said. “So let us always work together.”
The tug of war event consisted of each department working with classes in the school, with teachers and against teachers.
Ultimately, even with no real winner, students waved goodbye and sent off the departments thanking each individual for their service to the community and nation.
“This is such a fun way to celebrate catholic week,” Business Manager Cindy Deal said.
St. Mary’s first graders and seventh graders went into the community Monday, Jan. 27 to deliver cookies, thanking businesses and service agencies. The school also celebrated with a knowledge bowl on Monday.
On Tuesday, Jan. 28. the school held a talent show. Thursday, Jan. 30 will include a joint mass with St. John’s Elementary, Wahpeton, in addition to a team-building exercise. Friday, Jan. 31 will conclude with the students going bowling.
