Police chief presented with Patriotic Employer Award

Breckenridge Police Officer Gage Miller, who is also in the National Guard, nominated Breckenridge Chief of Police Kris Karlgaard for the ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve) Patriotic Employer award, and he was selected as a recipient. This photo shows Officer Miller presenting the award to Chief Karlgaard Friday, May 29, at City Hall. The award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide-range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed.

