Police respond to domestic violence call, man’s body found

Crime scene tape is strung around the front of a Breckenridge, Minnesota, home Wednesday morning where police were called to a domestic violence incident. Upon arrival, a man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound. No arrests have been made and there is no threat to the public, Police Chief Kris Karlgaard said.
On Wednesday, March 23 at 7:09 a.m., the Breckenridge Police Department and the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of Eighth Street North for a report of a domestic violence incident, a release from Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard states.
Officers secured the scene and began investigating the incident. Officers learned that an altercation occurred between a husband and wife at their residence. Officers found the male party, deceased inside his home, with an apparent gunshot wound. Ambulance Service Incorporated responded to the scene as well, but neither party was transported by ambulance.
The Breckenridge Police Department requested the assistance of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension with investigating this incident, Karlgaard said. The man’s body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. This incident is under investigation. No one has been taken into custody related to this incident. There is also no threat to the public, Karlgaard said.
“This is all of the information that I can release at this time. I will release additional information as soon as I am able to. I am not releasing the names of the male or the female at this time, to allow all of his family and friends a chance to be notified of his death. Thank you for your patience and compassion for everyone involved,” Karlgaard said.
