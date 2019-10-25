Port Authority approves funding for local business

Breckenridge Port Authority recommended approved a MIF loan to the owner of Breckenridge Drug and discussed economic growth Wednesday, Oct. 23.
During its meeting, the organization considered a Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) loan request of $25,250 for pharmacist Jodi Beyer to become the sole owner of Breckenridge Drug.
Beyer presented to the committee the importance of becoming the sole owner and keeping the business open to the community. Beyer’s purchase of shares previously held by her former partner, Teresa Mergan, came after Mergan’s retirement.
The MIF loan is in addition to a bank loan which will go towards improvements. Beyer intends to replace the roof and increase front store inventory due to demand. She also entertained replacing the pharmacy counter and adding an area for immunizations.
Beyer said becoming sole owner will allow her to keep the business running, serve the community and continue to employ 11 full-time and part-time employees.
“I have a lot of excitement to do this,” she said. “Now I’ll be able to make decisions, if this happens, on my own. I want to stay where I’m at. I just need a little help to get this going. I think it’s really important that we get this loan in before we lose that business that’s been there for many, many years that’s right on the main street in Breckenridge. It does meet a lot of needs.”
The MIF loan request will go to the Breckenridge City Council on Monday, Nov. 4 for final approval.
In other news, the committee approved a motion to ask the Breckenridge Planning Commission to rezone lots 1-8, Block 191 Heritage Estates from C3, commercial, to R3, residential-multifamily. This rezoning would allow for the option of someone to build an apartment building.
The current Declaration of Restrictive Covenants states all properties are to be used for single-family, duplex, or twin home residential purposes, However, the committee has the authority to pursue multi-family housing on multiple lots.
Executive Director of the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA), Justin Neppl, discussed the possibility of purchasing the old Dairy Queen building and leasing the building to a possible incoming business in Breckenridge. The original idea was for the current building owner to lease to the incoming business owner.
“It might make sense the Port Authority consider purchasing this building, get the building owner out of the way, owning it and leasing it back to the business coming in,” Neppl said.
September’s monthly financials were approved with an available balance of $241,383.36.
Guest Speaker David Heyer, Business Development Manager with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), spoke to the committee and discussed his role and current ongoing projects.
The Breckenridge Port Authority will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 to discuss the old Dairy Queen building.
