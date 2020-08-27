Breckenridge Port Authority reviewed its 2021 preliminary budget at their Wednesday, Aug. 26 meeting.
“2021 budget – the general revenues, what I am projecting for next year is about $62,000. Of course, our main source is rental from the industrial mall buildings. We have six buildings left so the rent takes into account those six buildings,” City Administrator Renae Smith said.
The total projected revenue is $62,584, which is close to 2020’s $62,464 total general revenue for the budget. The 2021 expected expenses are totaled at $62,060, leaving the 2021 budget’s net at a positive $524.
Smith explained that administrative services have increased slightly compared to the 2020 budget due to increased expenditures of Southern Valley Economic Development Authority's new projects and insuring the vacant Stop ’n’ Go and the old Dairy Queen building along Highway 75, which is now currently being renovated for a butcher shop.
There was no expenses for Northland or Gewalt and little change of expenses for the industrial mall. Smith said that she increased mowing and spraying costs for all residential costs.
All expected expenses the Port Authority covers include general administrative advertising at $7,000, lot advertising at $3,750, lawn mowing at $14,600, real estate taxes and assessments at $5,000, new home rebate program at $0, salaries and professional services at $13,510, dues and subscriptions at $2,000, insurance at $2,400 and miscellaneous expenses at $13,800.
In other budget information, Smith provided the 2020 year to date budget versus actual through June, 30, 2020.
“Revenues look pretty well on track. Expenses are currently a little higher than expected,” Smith said.
The 2020 budget report states that general revenues are at $62,464 and general expenses are 58,800, with a net of $3,664.
The actual expenses are currently tracking higher than expected by about $8,500, which is mainly due to industrial mall repairs and maintenance because of installation of a bathroom in a building, mowing and spraying is higher than expected due to weather. Additionally, advertising expenses are lower than budgeted for because there is no Blue Goose Days, no Visitor’s Guide and holiday promotion is still outstanding for the year.
