Port Authority discusses buying and selling 

Breckenridge Port Authority met Wednesday, Sept. 25 to approve of selling an industrial mall building and applying for BNSF Railway land.
The committee revisited their discussion on reviving the industrial mall building on the southeast end of Breckenridge. To revive the building for possible renters, many repairs would need to be made. The committee would have to allocate time and funds to install heat, insulation, water, and other necessary utilities.
Ultimately, the committee has decided to entertain offers to sell the building. This decision came from potential buyers reaching out and stating interest. Consequently, by selling the building the committee would not have to allocate money into repairs nor act as landlord.
The sale of the building will be advertised with the intent of a purchaser planning to develop. This potential development of the building would benefit the Breckenridge community by providing jobs and revenue. All things considered, the committee agreed it would be most beneficial to the community of Breckenridge to entertain offers for purchase with intent to develop.
The committee is in the process of applying for a potential BNSF land purchase. They are applying for 15,833 square feet of railroad property. The purchase of this property would square off the city’s property behind Schwann’s and would be granted an easement.
The price of the sale will be at fair market value of the property or $2,500, whichever is greater. BNSF will also charge a $2,000 administrative fee atop the price of sales, releases, and easements. A motion was carried and approved an offer of the property at $2,500. Mayor Russ Wilson said that this was a reasonable price.
In other news, the committee approved of the August monthly finances, leaving a balance of $271,148.27.
The next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8 at Breckenridge City Hall.
