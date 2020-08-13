Port Authority discusses supporting local growth

The Breckenridge Port Authority is continuing its effort to enrich the quality of life in the Minnesota city through economic development.
The committee’s most recent project has been to acquire Stop ‘n’ Go, clear out the inside of the building and look for a developer to come in and open or expand new business in the community.
“Stop ‘n’ Go ended up in the city’s name because we had a MIF (Minnesota Investment Fund) with Stop ‘n’ Go (its previous owners). The intention was to transfer it into Port Authority’s name since Port Authority is typically the one in charge of economic development,” City Administrator Renae Smith said.
The City of Breckenridge received approximately $1.5 million in funds for the MIF, a revolving loan fund, that is monitored by the Port Authority. The primary use of funds is for business development and assistance within Breckenridge. This fund has had an average balance of $676,000 available for business assistance over the past 10 years.
The Port Authority hears from local businesses or businesses looking to relocate into the city and recommends to the Breckenridge City Council if they should receive a MIF loan. The board has done these in the past to create a vibrant community. In the last five years, 28 Breckenridge businesses have taken out MIF loans through Port Authority
Since the previous owner of Stop ‘n’ Go defaulted on its MIF payments, the board wanted to take the building over so that they could apply for state and city grants which would allow them to renovate the building for a potential business, rather than remaining as an eyesore.
Port Authority Vice President Scott Nicholson said they are largely invested into that building since they took it on and so they need to do something with it.
Much like many of their initiatives, the board said they want to have that building become something beneficial to the community.
They recently held an auction to sell many of the items inside such as a pop machine, coolers and racks. The auction will go until Friday, Aug. 14. The board said on Wednesday that a cooler, an electric sign, shelving, compressor pumps, a small 8X10 building, along with miscellaneous items are still available.
They were hoping to sell the gas pumps, although a contractor approved by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency must be the one to disconnect the pumps first, Public Services Director Neil Crocker said.
