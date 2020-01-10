The Breckenridge Port Authority finalized a lease with the company Flight of Pietas for the old Dairy Queen on Highway 75 at its Wednesday, Jan. 8 meeting. The board closed its purchase of the building on Dec. 16, 2016.
The board approved the resolution of this lease of the property as well as an option for the sale of that property in the future.
The resolution states that the company will lease the property beginning Jan. 15 and will remain in place for 12 months at a rent of $1,000 per month. Additionally, the company desires to purchase the property thereafter. Half of the rent will go towards the future purchase of the building.
The company is responsible for the cost and expense of renovating the property. Such renovations previously discussed were remediation of mold and fixing the roof.
The city’s legal administrative secretary, Liane Mauch, confirmed that the company is affiliated with the Bruders’ Butcher Shop that is expected to open in the old Dairy Queen upon renovations.
In early November 2019, the board approved a recommendation to Breckenridge City Council to approve a $75,000 Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) loan to the owner of Bruders’ Butcher with the intention of opening a butcher shop in the old Dairy Queen building. The recommendation was shortly-after approved by the council. The MIF loan will go towards renovations and other costs associated with opening a butcher shop in town.
“What you’re doing in the resolution is that you have held the public hearing that is required by state law, you are making it binding that it is in the interest of the board and the community to move forward with the lease and the possible subsequent sale of the property to the tenant,” City Attorney Chris Hood said.
In other news, Building Official Joel Hoistad presented photos of Stop-n-Go to the board. Photos showed items that were left behind from the previous owner such as coolers, coffee filters, stoves and file cabinets.
The board explored options to clear out the building that would allow for a future business to come in. One option was to auction off items that would be able to be reused. Ultimately, the board decided to advertise for individuals to offer a price that would cover the purchasing of everything inside the building.
The board additionally approved to advertise with the Daily News for their upcoming 2020 Profile on the provision that Breckenridge Public Utilities would be able to assist in covering partial advertising costs.
“I’m here today representing the Daily News as we are seeking advertisers to support our Profile 2020 and Southern Valley Living Magazine. These publications will be inserted in the Daily News and News Monitor. Our subscribers enjoy reading these publications and the businesses who advertise in our projects show their your commitment to community,” Daily News Advertising Manager Diana Hermes said.
The next Port Authority meeting will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Breckenridge City Hall.
