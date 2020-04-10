Port Authority promotes local economy

Breckenridge Port Authority approved becoming a sponsor of a Gift Card Blitz and contributed $500 to support local businesses in an effort to boost the Twin Town economy.
The Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce and Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA) developed the Gift Card Blitz to help put an additional $25,000 into the area’s economy and money into small businesses who need it the most.
People in the community will be able to purchase a $30 gift card for $20 to area businesses in need. The consumer would pay $20 for the card, the benefitting business contributes $5 and the remaining $5 comes from sponsorships such as Port Authority. In order for the Gift Card Blitz to happen, SVEDA and the Chamber need to raise $5,000 from 10 sponsors so they can redistribute the case in 1,000, $30 gift cards.
“I think it does a really good job of showing the community support to these businesses,” SVEDA Executive Director Justin Neppl said. “The more we can raise, the more money we can put into our economy.”
The Chamber and SVEDA have spent a lot of time since this crisis working to give direction to area businesses who have been greatly impacted by social distancing and executive orders calling for residents to stay at home and businesses to close their doors.
“We are trying to look forward at this point in time,” Neppl said.
Another way the city is helping businesses is by deferring 16 Minnesota Investment Fund loan payments outstanding of area businesses. Breckenridge City Council approved the request on Monday, April, 6.
“We are allowing them to defer payments of principal and interest for up to six months without any penalty or interest tacked on,” City Administrator Renae Smith said. “Businesses can now request to defer payments for up to six months.”
The federal government is also helping small businesses survive through the coronavirus pandemic.
The $2.2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress and signed by President Donal Trump on March 27 not only provides a $1,200 stimulus check to Americans and the $600 per week increase to unemployment insurance, but it also includes a Paycheck Protect Program (PPP). The $349 billion program offers loan guarantees for small businesses.
PPP lets businesses take out loans totaling 250 percent of its average monthly payroll in 2019. If those businesses spend a minimum of 75 percent of that money to pay their employees, they will be eligible to have the loans fully forgiven at federal expense.
Businesses can complete a two-page application form, plus documentation, at https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/Paycheck-Protection-Program-Application-3-30-2020-v3.pdf.
