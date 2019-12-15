The Breckenridge Port Authority board met on Wednesday, Dec. 11 to discuss moving forward with purchasing land from BNSF Railway. Public Utilities Director Neil Crocker confirmed that the purchase of this land is imperative in order to proceed with the expansion project of New York Ave. in Breckenridge.
Breckenridge City Attorney Chris Hood of Flaherty and Hood, Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota stated his concern with the current purchase agreement draft.
Hood explained that in the current draft there is no clause for “inspection or a due diligence period.” As a result, the city would be purchasing the land “as is” without clear knowledge of the lands environmental conditions.
“If we are going to be purchasing a piece of property it would be good for us to build something into this agreement that would allow for us to have some sort of due diligence period,” Hood said.
Hood advised the board to seek further communication with the railroad to add language in the purchase agreement that would allow for a due diligence period in order to conduct environmental assessments to the land.
The city is currently seeking to conduct soil boring tests of other parcels of land near this railroad-owned land. Crocker commented that the city could run soil boring tests near this land which would provide an indication of the health to that land.
Crocker updated the board on quotes from Terracon and Braun Intertec for soil boring tests. The tests would determine the ability of the soil to support structures and soil permeability. Taking into account the companies do both jobs under one mobilization, Braun Intertec quoted $13,119 and Terracon a total of $11,500.
“Terracon has the overall cheaper bid,” Crocker said. “The recommendation is to accept that Terracon bid for $14,000 and then they’ll give us a $2,500 reduction off of that if they do them at the same time, bringing the total to $11,500.”
The board approved the recommendation to the city council to approve of the Terracon quote.
In other news, the board is seeking a business to relocate or start a new business in the former Stop ‘n’ Go building. They will be also be selling equipment that was left behind.
Port Authority will not hold a meeting during the week of Christmas.
