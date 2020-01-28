Possible record spring flooding for Red River Valley

While clouds are in the Twin Towns Area’s immediate forecast, the Red River Valley region is getting a clearer picture of its 2020 spring flood outlook.
This year’s flooding could be within the top five of such events, National Weather Service meteorologist Greg Gust said Friday, Jan. 24. However, there is still much to be determined. Flooding along the mainstream Red River of the North in 2019 was along the top 10 for flood events.
“It’s early, but this outlook starts with a threat for significant snowmelt flooding that could meet or exceed the level of flooding seen in 2019,” Gust said.
Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota are in a location deemed as having a moderate risk of spring flooding.
The spring flood season will follow a fall period which included record wetness and fall floods.
“Excess water remains in soggy soils, high streamflows and parked water on the landscape,” the weather service stated.
Total precipitation for late winter into early spring is expected to be high. At the same time, frost depths and ice thickness are considered much less than it was in 2019.
“The bad news is, we still have lots of winter yet to go,” Gust said.
Climate outlooks are currently indicating an increased risk for a cooler and wetter late winter-early spring. This increases the risk for a rapid or rainfall-enhanced runoff.
“The risk for significant snowmelt flooding is quite substantial, running above long-term historical averages across the U.S. portions of the Red River and Devils Lake Basins,” the weather service stated.
Five key components contribute to a flood caused by snowmelt.
Base streamflow is currently at or near record high levels for this time of year, Gust said. The Red River and most of its North Dakota and Minnesota tributaries are have moderate to thin ice covering, according to the weather service.
The amount of soil moisture at the time of freezing is also considered much above normal. There are reports of standing water being frozen into some ditches.
“Frost depth is shallower than normal,” the weather service reported. “Heavy snow cover most of the season has kept frost depth somewhat shallow across the far southern Red River Valley, at 6-12 inches. Lake and river ice thickness is less than normal and quite variable.”
Winter snowpack is considered above normal. Since Dec. 1, 2019, snowfall has been running from 150-300 percent of normal, the weather service stated.
“(The) snow water equivalent ranges from 2.5-5.0 inches — least across far northeast North Dakota and far northeast Minnesota,” Gust said.
Finally, precipitation between Sept. 1, 2019 and Jan. 21, 2020 set a record high.
“Total precipitation, rain and snow-water, measured across the basin (during that time) ranged from 4-8 inches above the longterm normal for most of the Red River Basin,” the weather service stated.
Most runoff and streamflow in the Northern Plains occurs in the spring. It’s generally charged with the melting snowpack at a time when the landscape is frozen or not yet growing.
Water levels can decrease slowly, resulting in prolonged flood warnings. In May 2019, Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht said he had never seen a stretch where the rivers were in flood states at that late of a date.
“We’re almost five weeks after the river started rising,” Lambrecht said on May 1. “Most of the time it’s a two-week quick flush up and then back down and we’re done.”
Last year’s high river levels slowly diminished. There is the possibility of a slow decrease in 2020. In the meantime, Twin Towns Area residents pursue activities including ice fishing on and along the waterfront.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
