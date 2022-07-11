During the 2022 legislative session a veterans omnibus bill was signed into law with an overwhelming majority in Minnesota’s senate and house. Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill in May, which includes bonuses for post-9/11 era veterans and funds for homelessness, homes and cemeteries.
The application period for these bonuses began earlier this month and will close June 30, 2024. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) will be the agency6 facilitating this program.
“Our service members and their families make incredible sacrifices to preserve the safety and freedom of our state, nation, and world,” Walz said. “This bonus recognizes the service and sacrifices of our heroes who answered the call to protect all of us.”
• $600 if the veteran or currently serving service member provided honorable service in federal service between September 11, 2001 and August 30, 2021 and was NOT awarded one of the following medals: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, or Afghanistan Campaign Medal.
• $1,200 if the veteran or currently serving service member provided honorable service in federal service between September 11, 2001 and August 30, 2021 and WAS awarded one of the following medals: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, or Afghanistan Campaign Medal.
• $2,000 for the beneficiary of a veteran who provided honorable service in federal service between September 11, 2001 and August 30, 2021, AND died between September 11, 2001 and August 30, 2021, as a result of a service-connected injury, disease, or condition, and WAS eligible for one of the following medals: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, or Afghanistan Campaign Medal.
“The State of Minnesota has a long history of awarding service bonuses to Minnesota veterans who served in America’s wars,” MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke said. “Starting in 1919 after World War I, through World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War, and now the Global War on Terrorism. MDVA recognizes the sacrifices and courage Minnesotans took to defend our country.”
