Post-pandemic plans in works for Wahpeton businesses

Plans for post-pandemic activity dominated a Monday, May 4 meeting of the Wahpeton City Council.
Community Development Director Chris DeVries gave an update on the Hospitality Industry COVID-19 Response Grant Program, approved by the council in April.
Restaurants and other hospitality businesses can receive funding from the city of Wahpeton, Daily News previously reported. Up to $10,000 each out of up to $100,000 total would be allocated for improvements to be made. The money is earmarked as grants rather than forgivable loans and would come from city funds for economic development.
“I’ve seen some really fun and exciting plans from hospitality businesses that have applied for the grant,” DeVries said. “I think in the next few weeks, when they start opening up even more, there’s going to be some exciting things around town that I think we’ll be very happy with.”
Earlier in the meeting, council tabled a vote on modifying city Ordinance No. 1003. Approved in March 2019, the ordinance creates the Class E liquor license classification and allows the sale of growlers. A growler is a sealed container holding between 12 ounces-2 liters of beer or wine.
Councilman at-large Perry Miller said he would continue researching the idea and work with Dan Hurder, Great Plains Hospitality. The Boiler Room, Wahpeton, is among Great Plains’ restaurants, Daily News previously reported.
A Boiler Room employee suggested the modification, Miller said. The employee and others in the Twin Towns Area have been paying attention to local and regional opportunities. For example, appealing to visitors from as far as the Twin Cities.
“Let’s try to be proactive and get those Minnesota customers over here. Apparently, there were people from Minneapolis who came because (Wahpeton) was the closest North Dakota town where they could get away and get out,” Miller said.
Wahpeton is among the North Dakota cities where businesses are reopening to the public. Several locations, however, are not yet fully open.
“Access to City Hall, the city library, Wahpeton Community Center and all city buildings will be limited to by appointment only,” according to an executive order issued Thursday, April 30.
Since March, Wahpeton’s city meetings have been limited to time sensitive essential business. Off-site attendance options and limited duration will continue as the COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Declaration remains in effect.
To attend a city council meeting via telephone, call 701-553-8600 and enter the code 19001.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, May 11 at City Hall and telephonically. It will include review of the latest proposed Wahpeton capital improvements plan.
The next regular city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, May 18 at City Hall and telephonically.
