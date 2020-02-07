Prairie Public has launched the 2020 PBS Kids Writers Contest to promote the advancement of children’s reading skills through hands-on, active learning. The deadline to submit stories is March 27, 2020.
The contest encourages children in grades K-3 in the prairie region to write and illustrate stories. Each story entered will be evaluated by Prairie Public staff and a team of local teachers and librarians until a first-place winner and three Red Ribbon Favorites are chosen for each grade level.
Every child who enters the contest will receive a certificate of achievement and personalized, positive feedback from contest evaluators. First-place winners will receive prizes, have their stories featured on the Prairie Public website, and have the opportunity to read their stories on Prairie Public’s statewide radio network.
Entry forms and complete rules are available from Prairie Public online at prairiepublic.org or by calling Christine McClellan at 701-239-7527.
