Fargo, N.D. — Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prairie Public is hosting a series of interactive Town Halls during its 3 p.m. CT Main Street radio show to gather listener questions and provide answers from experts. Topics in the series include health, but also economics and business, the arts, education, and other aspects of life being affected by the pandemic.
The Town Halls will air live on Prairie Public’s radio network. Listeners can call with questions during the show to 888-755-6377, or contribute questions and stories anytime to 701-428-1686 or mainstreet@prairiepublic.org.
A list of currently scheduled shows:
April 6: Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring
April 8: Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction; and Jeff Holm, UND Vice Provost for Online Education and Strategic Planning.
April 13: Dr. Paul Carson, Professor of Practice at NDSU and director of infection prevention and control at Sanford Health in Fargo; and Dr. Donald Warne, Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at UND, Director of the Indians Into Medicine and Master of Public Health Programs at UND, and Professor of Family and Community Medicine at UND School of Medicine and Health Sciences.
April 14: Kim Konikow of the North Dakota Council on the Arts; and Brenna Gerhardt of Humanities North Dakota.
The Interactive Town Hall series is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota Caring Foundation.
Prairie Public Broadcasting, headquartered in Fargo, is a non-profit member station of PBS and NPR that provides public radio service to the entire state of North Dakota and can be heard on FM stations 90.5 in Bismarck, 91.7 in Devils Lake, 89.9 in Dickinson, 91.9 in Fargo, 89.3 and 90.7 in Grand Forks, 91.5 in Jamestown, 88.9 in Minot and 88.7 and 89.5 in Williston.
