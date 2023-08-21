Pre-Teen Pageant crowns new princess

Family Day arrived at the Wilkin County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 19. The Children’s Barnyard and 4-H buildings were open until 9 p.m. and displayed many exhibits and animals.
Horse and Pony Pull Competition
The pony pull competition kicked off at noon. Two teams were entered in the competition. Hunter and Tim Marquardt from Rothsay, Minnesota, were the highlight of the show.
Hunter led ponies Willy and Waylon and opened the competition with a nice, clean pull at 100 pounds.
Tim led Bud and Stranger as the second team. After successful pulls at 100 pounds, the two teams worked their way to 600 pounds. Both teams made the pull successfully.
The jump to 700 pounds proved difficult for the ponies. Tim’s team would drop the first two attempts until succeeding in the third attempt.
Hunter led off at 700 pounds with a successful first attempt.
When both teams reached 800 pounds, the ponies were pulling nearly double their weight.
After failing three attempts at 800 pounds, the measured distance was 116 inches for Tim’s final pull of the competition.
Hunter’s team went on and failed their first attempt at 800. His second pull would prove to be a success and land him the winner of the competition.
Afterwards, Hunter took a victory lap in front of the crowd with Willy and Waylon.
After a brief resting period, the Belgian horses came out for the Horse Pull. The field of competition included four teams of horses.
Paul was with horses Pete and Rex. Andy led horses RJ and JR. Joe was with Brute and Stein and Travis led horses Burt and Ben.
Teams started at 2,400 pounds and went up in 700 pound increments. The weight rose several thousand pounds.
Teams would start dropping out around the 5,000 pound mark, with Paul leading Pete and Rex to a victory at 6,600 pounds.
2023 Pre-Teen Princess Pageant
This year's Pre-Teen Princess Pageant took place at the Earthen Stage in Welles Memorial Park. Following a brief introduction, the girls came on stage and participated in a group dance to Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off.”
Smiles and flair abounded as the girls moved in lines across the stage. They then retreated backstage to change into their outfits for the question competition.
Girls came out in everything from a shark costume to volleyball uniform to dancing outfits. Nine year old Maiya Hoggarth dressed like her dad, clad in a red and white checkered shirt beneath jean overalls.
During the question competition, questions were posed to the girls to see how well they answered. Twelve-year-old Tia Vogelbacher received the question “If you could try anything, what would you try, and why?”
“Skydiving, but I know I can’t do that until I’m older,” Vogelbacher said and laughed with the crowd.
“Hawaii, I love being on the beach, and it would be a great place to be a marine biologist,” 11-year-old Paityn Miranowski said after being asked “if you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?”
Eleven-year-old Kinsley Korth was asked “what do you want to be when you grow up?” Her response: “a therapist, because I like helping people.”
The end of the question competition saw 2022 Princess Katie Korinek front and center stage to answer questions.
Between segments, entertainment was provided by Steve’s Over-Populated 1 Man Band. Steve had performed earlier in the day during the fair, as he played many instruments. With a cymbal attached to a helmet, he would rock his head backwards and the cymbal would crash against the helmet. His main instrument was the accordion, while both his feet rotated between a snare drum, two cymbals, a cow bell and a tambourine.
The girls switched outfits and family members lined up behind the stage. For the party dress competition, family members escorted their princesses through the grass in front of the stage to wave to everyone.
There was a brief intermission following the party dress competition. Judges deliberated on points and counts were added. The girls then came back onstage and awaited their awards.
Awards were given as followed:
2018 Junior Princess Clara Loll won Most Confident, 2nd Runner-Up of the 2023 Pre-Teen Princess Pageant and the Miss Congeniality award.
Most Funny went to nine year old Journey Gerou.
Best Personality went to ten year old Ellie Klein.
Twelve year old Mikenlee Hehn won Most Caring.
Abigail Voss won Most Sweet.
The award for Most Kind went to Annabelle Miller.
Most Well Spoken went to Aurora LaTraille.
Maiya Hoggart won the award for Most Excited.
Best Laugh went to Tia Vogelbacher.
The Most Helpful award went to Serenity Hehn.
Kinsley Korth won the Most Friendly award.
The award for best Private Interview was a tie between Mikenlee Hehn and Tia Vogelbacher.
The 1st Runner-Up of the 2023 Pre-Teen Princess Pageant was a tie between Tia Vogelbacher and Journey Gerou.
The 2023 Pre-Teen Princess award went to Paityn Miranowski, who also won Most Smiley, Best Party Dress Competition and Best On-Stage Interview.