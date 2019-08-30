Preliminary budget approved by board

The Breckenridge Port Authority Board expects to operate in the black next year with less expenses due to residential lot sales and a spec home sale among other factors. The proposed 2020 budget, showing $12,970 in revenue over expenditures, was approved Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Total proposed revenues are expected to be at $69,720 and includes $21,150 in general administration costs, $19,200 for industrial mall expenses, $2,450 Heritage Estates expenses, $5,600 for expenses at Heritage Park South and $8,350 for expense at Gewalt Park Addition.
Total expenses are expected to be at $56,750.
In other news, board members discussed the priority of purchasing land for future development opportunities and a sub-committee was formed to explore such, as well as creating a development plan. Members of that sub-committee will be Scott Nicholson, Janel Fredericksen, Dennis Larson and Mayor Russ Wilson.
A request to change zoning for a particular lot in Heritage Estates was reviewed and denied. The area will remain zoned as residential.
Border city tax credits were reviewed and approved. The state of Minnesota has allocated $47,019.39 in tax credits for 2019 for the city, one of five border cities which qualifies for the credits.
Allocations approved for this year are $6,000 to Diversion Properties, LLC, $6,000 to Luken’s Food Stores, Inc., $3,000 to Drifter Chic Boutique and $10,000 to Birchwood Counseling Services. The funds are not available to be used until July 1, 2020, according to information from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The board also reviewed and approved the July financials. Cash/investment balance available is $266,264.21 as of June 30. The Minnesota Investment Fund balance report for July was also reviewed, showing a cash/investment balance of $830,497.52.
The sheriff’s sale on the Stop ’n’ Go foreclosure was completed July 31. The mortgagor has 60 days from the date of the sale to redeem the property, which means if the mortgagor can pay off the mortgage within 60 days, he will get the property back. After the mortgagor’s redemption period, the junior lien holder has seven days to redeem their interest in the property. The city expects to get the property in mid-October.
City Administrator Renae Smith gave an update on the application for tax incentives by Paul Mergens, who is building multi-family housing project consisting of two separate twin homes with two units each at 103 Gewalt Drive and 107 Gewalt Drive in Breckenridge.
A hearing will be held at Tuesday’s city council meeting. A competitor of the developer or any other interested person or governmental unit may provide written comments to the city before the meeting date.
The tax exemption is for 15 years starting in 2019 and ending in 2033. The property would have a 100 percent exemption in years 1-12, 75 percent in year 13, 50 percent in year 14 and 25 percent in year 15. The total sales tax credit is not to exceed $2,000 per unit.
The next Port Authority meeting will be at 4 p.m. Sept. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.