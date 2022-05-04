As a part of a newly introduced Breckenridge High School class, Project U, students are creating and completing projects related to their interests. Many are community-based projects, however, some focus on other issues they feel passionately about.
For one student, Daltyn Hanson, this led him to the outdoors. He said he’s always liked the outdoors and wanted to find a project that could incorporate his interest.
This led Hanson and one of his teachers Stacy Diaz to Google for project ideas. They finally settled on building mallard houses to place in a pond about 15 minutes into North Dakota, according to Diaz.
Hanson is in the process of building three of these structures during the class period. While they’re labeled as “houses,” they’re not quite the architectural image that one might conjure in their mind.
These structures are actually cylinders made of chicken wire and hay, a few feet long with an opening wide enough for mallard ducks to nest within. Mallards are generally 20-26 inches long and weigh anywhere between 1.5-3.5 pounds.
These structures are made to protect mallards from inclement weather and predation while they’re nesting. According to research from South Dakota State University over 70 percent of mallard nests fail due to predation.
In this research they found that having these structures increased the success of their nesting. In one instance, they found 98 percent of mallards chose the cylinder houses for nesting before any open-top baskets.
In about three class periods total, Hanson has almost finished one of the houses and plans to have the other two finished within another week.
“They’re not very hard to make … other than twisting the chicken wire together,” Hanson said.
He has to twist pieces of wire together by hand to keep the structure in its cylindrical shape. In sections where he struggles more he has to use a pair of pliers to make sure they will twist together completely.
To some this project may be daunting because they have to create something with their own two hands, but not for Hanson. He said he enjoys building things a lot and has even completed building a wagon before.
Some of his planning was made a bit easier because he works at Wahpeton Ace Hardware. He was able to scope out the materials he would need for the build and check their prices.
Finishing the build is only the first phase of his project. Afterwards, the houses need to be installed in the pond for mallards to use.
This will be an arduous process as Hanson and any helpers will need to don wading equipment and trudge through the pond to find the optimal location. They then will have to lodge a metal rod in the ground so the house will have a post to sit on.
Hanson said they need to be placed about three feet above the water and at a slight angle so the hay doesn’t become waterlogged from rain or snow. He has a plank of wood to lay on the bottom of each house where they will be attached to the metal pole in the pond.
Mallards usually begin their breeding season at the beginning of spring so Hanson has nearly a year to get these houses in place and ready for use.
