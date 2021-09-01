President Biden addresses Afghanistan withdrawal

President Joe Biden delivered remarks Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 31 about the end of the Afghanistan war. Spanning 20 years, it was the longest war in American history.
Former President Donald Trump signed the Doha agreement — a peace agreement — with the Taliban in February 2020. All American and allied troops were anticipated to be withdrawn within 14 months, AP News previously reported.
Around 14 months later, Biden made the decision to end the Afghanistan war in April 2021. He set a date of Aug. 31, 2021, for American troops to withdraw. By Tuesday, the administration had completed one of the largest airlifts in history, with more than 120,000 people evacuated.
“The extraordinary success of this mission was due to the incredible skill, bravery and selfless courage of the United States military and our diplomats and intelligence professionals,” Biden stated Tuesday.
Just days earlier, on Thursday, Aug. 26, 13 U.S. service members died in a bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Five of the victims, aged 20, were as old as the war itself.
U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) released statements following the attack and U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) posted statements to Twitter.
- “My heart breaks for the injured and the lives lost in today’s terrorist attacks. Kris and I are praying for their families and loved ones, including the heroic Marines who knew the risks they faced yet still stepped forward to put their lives on the line to help with evacuation efforts,” Cramer stated. “Their deaths are a tragedy, and it did not have to be this way.”
- “Our prayers are with our service members and their loved ones following today’s attacks in Kabul. Our men and women in uniform have served and are serving courageously in Afghanistan to battle terrorists and keep us safe,” Hoeven stated.
- “My heart breaks at the news that American service members have been killed in the horrific attack in Kabul today. My thoughts are with their loved ones, and with all those who had loved ones killed and injured,” Smith stated.
- “The Americans we lost in Afghanistan were the best of us. They were brave heroes and we are indebted to them and their families. As we mourn, we remain forever grateful for their service,” Klobuchar stated.
Biden has received backlash for the country’s withdrawal, with critics citing the several hundred Americans and American allies still left in Afghanistan. He addressed those critiques in Tuesday’s speech.
“Now we believe that about 100 to 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan with some intention to leave,” Biden stated. “Most of those who remain are dual citizens, long-time residents who had earlier decided to stay because of their family roots in Afghanistan.”
Cramer and Hoeven — both members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) — stated they were disappointed with Biden’s execution of the withdrawal, with Cramer calling it a “complete failure.”
“President Biden’s withdrawal was a complete failure,” Cramer stated. “He said we’d leave no American behind, but hundreds of our citizens and billions in U.S. military equipment are still in Afghanistan while the Taliban is in control, ISIS-K runs rampant, our allies feel angry and betrayed and 13 American troops lost their lives.”
Hoeven stated he fears the withdrawal, especially due to the weapons and military equipment left behind in Afghanistan.
“The Biden administration committed that all Americans and our allies would be brought out of Afghanistan. Unfortunately, the administration instead chose to leave without fulfilling that commitment,” Hoeven stated. “I fear this withdrawal, which also includes leaving behind valuable military equipment, will embolden our enemies and make the U.S. more vulnerable to terror attacks.”
Biden stated Tuesday. that for any American left in Afghanistan that wants to leave, there is no deadline.
“Secretary of State Blinken is leading the continued diplomatic efforts to ensure a safe passage for any American, Afghan partner or foreign national who wants to leave Afghanistan,” Biden stated.
Biden stated his administration assumed the Afghan government would be able to defend themselves from the Taliban for a period of time following America’s military withdrawal. That wasn’t the case, but Biden stated the national security team “prepared for every eventuality — even that one.”
“I had authorized 6,000 troops — American troops — to Kabul to help secure the airport. As General McKenzie said, this is the way the mission was designed. It was designed to operate under severe stress and attack. And that’s what it did,” Biden stated.
Biden and his administration were faced with a decision: follow through on the commitment made by the Trump Administration to leave Afghanistan, or stay and commit more troops to continuing the war, he stated Tuesday.
Biden stated, “My predecessor had made a deal with the Taliban. When I came into office, we faced a deadline — May 1.”
The president has been criticized for using the February 2020 Doha agreement as justification for the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline. The terms of the Doha agreement “depend(ed) on the Taliban meeting their commitments to prevent terrorism, including specific obligations to renounce al-Qaeda and prevent that group or others from using Afghan soil to plot attacks on the U.S. or its allies,” AP News reported in February 2020.
The article continued, “The deal sets the stage for intra-Afghan peace talks to begin around March 10 … It does not, however, tie America’s withdrawal to any specific outcome from the all Afghan talks, according to U.S. officials.”
Biden stated his decision to end the war is a matter of looking to the future, not looking back.
“The fundamental obligation of a President, in my opinion, is to defend and protect America — not against threats of 2001, but against the threats of 2021 and tomorrow. … I simply do not believe that the safety and security of America is enhanced by continuing to deploy thousands of American troops and spending billions of dollars a year in Afghanistan,” he stated.
