Beth West is the plan president for NextBlue of North Dakota Insurance Company. In her role, West is responsible for overseeing the development, implementation and administration of Medicare Advantage plans in North Dakota. She is passionate about providing North Dakota seniors with the information needed to make educated decisions about their health and well-being.

West brings more than 25 years of administration and operations experience in the healthcare industry. Most recently, she served as the vice president of Medicare operations and compliance at Mercy, where she was responsible for Medicare marketing initiatives, quality and compliance.

