The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted most aspects of our everyday lives, including the way we maintain our physical and mental health.
Earlier this year, when the pandemic first began, many procedures such as prostate screenings, colonoscopies and mammograms were all put on hold and conditions such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes, saw increased difficulty in continuing care. Medical facilities took swift action to protect their patients by postponing appointments and procedures that could wait, which allowed them to effectively respond to the crisis at hand. As patients, we did everything we could to leave resources available to be used for those most impacted by the devastating effects of COVID-19.
As the pandemic continues, many of our routine appointments, screenings and conversations with our medical professionals have been put on pause. With more than two thirds of 2020 consumed by the coronavirus, it’s crucial that North Dakotans, and especially North Dakota seniors, return to proactive care and scheduled appointments. Preventative care not only encourages wellness, but it also helps you save money by minimizing future healthcare costs.
It’s important to remember that these preventative care services are typically covered with little to no out of pocket expenses for the member. While it’s vital to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself against coronavirus and help slow the spread of the virus, maintaining your health and taking advantage of preventative measures can help keep you healthy and safe.
Healthcare facilities are taking every precaution necessary to keep patients protected. Here are some tips and tricks to help North Dakotans return to their preventative care schedule, while staying healthy:
• Follow CDC guidelines when attending appointments that encourage wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently and maintaining a social distancing spacing of six feet when possible
• Talk to your doctor or their team prior to scheduling an appointment for their recommendations regarding safely attending medical appointments or to see if a telehealth visit is an appropriate alternative
• Plan ahead to limit the number of trips you must take to a medical facility. If possible, use one visit to coordinate multiple screenings and conversations
• Take advantage of telehealth visit options that allow you to discuss your health with your provider from the comfort and safety of your own home
Another way we can promote wellness is by receiving a flu shot. North Dakotans are all too familiar with the cold and flu season. As we enter that time of year, it’s especially important for North Dakota seniors to discuss the benefits of getting vaccinated for the flu with their primary physicians. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s crucial to minimize the amount of respiratory stress placed on the body. By getting a flu shot, you decrease the odds of contracting the flu, which would add strain to the body, in the event you also contract COVID-19.
North Dakota seniors can also promote well-being by staying active. Options such as our Silver Sneakers’ online classes allow seniors to partake in an exercise class-like atmosphere from the safety of their home. Finally, solutions such as mail order pharmacy and over-the-counter benefits allow seniors to obtain their necessary medications and medical supplies from the safety and comfort of their homes.
Preventative care is an important step in the direction of maintaining our well-being this winter and throughout the pandemic.
