Preview of Soil and Water Conservation District: Field Demo Day in Breckenridge, Minn.
Buy Now

Ever wonder what farmers are up to in their fields each year? Or are you a farmer and curious about soil health and different production methods for your fields? The Wilkin Soil Water Conservation District is hosting a Soil Health Demo Site Field Day to showcase their field research.

The demo day will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 9:30am-2pm. The site is one mile north of Breckenridge, Minn. in the corner of State Hwy. 75 and County Road 16.



Tags