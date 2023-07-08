Preview of Soil and Water Conservation District: Field Demo Day in Breckenridge, Minn.

Ever wonder what farmers are up to in their fields each year? Or are you a farmer and curious about soil health and different production methods for your fields? The Wilkin Soil Water Conservation District is hosting a Soil Health Demo Site Field Day to showcase their field research.
The demo day will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 9:30am-2pm. The site is one mile north of Breckenridge, Minn. in the corner of State Hwy. 75 and County Road 16.
The site is a 60 acre field split into three different tillage systems; No-till, Strip-Till and Conventional Tillage spanning over a period of five years. Each of the three sections is also split in half with cover crop on the north section and no cover crop on the south sections.
Speakers at the site include:
Jeppe Kjaersgaard, MDA, Research Scientist
Stephanie McLain, NRCS State Soil Health Specialist
Jon Quast, NRCS District Conservationist
Jamieson Volk, NRCS Soil Conservationist
Vance Johnson, Operator
Anna Cates, UofM Extension Specialist in Soil Health
From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., discussion will highlight soil, water and economic analysis of each system. Farmers and onlookers will hear the data behind each tillage and cover crop combination as has been tested on the demo site the past three years.
The crop rotation at the demo site looks like corn in 2021, sugar beets in 2022, corn in 2023, soybeans in 2024 and wheat in 2025.
From 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Cates will discuss soil function, soil structure and run a demonstration of water flowing through the soil.
After lunch, from 12 to 2 p.m., they will run a live demonstration with a Soil Warrior Strip-Till Machine. Following that, the National Resources Conservation Service will showcase a rainfall simulator, a wind erosion simulator and a soil structure test. The soils at the site are mapped as a Doran Clay Loam.
There is no cost to attend, but if anyone wants to join for lunch, the Wilkin SWCD is asking for RSVPs by July 10. All are welcome to join the demonstrations and conversations. For further information and RSVPs, the phone number is 218-643-2933 ext. 3, or email kimberly.melton@mn.nacdnet.net.