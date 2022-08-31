Previous Rothsay City Council member runs after 6-year break

Shane Balken

 Submitted

First elected to the Rothsay City Council in 2008, Shane Balken tallied more votes than the next two candidates together. With a resounding approval from voters, he served the city for two terms before he took a break from the seat, choosing to not file for re-election in 2016.

After six years, Balken hopes to take a place back on the dais to do his part to improve the city. Some of the main issues he hopes to address include housing and businesses.



