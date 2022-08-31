Previous Rothsay City Council member runs after 6-year break

First elected to the Rothsay City Council in 2008, Shane Balken tallied more votes than the next two candidates together. With a resounding approval from voters, he served the city for two terms before he took a break from the seat, choosing to not file for re-election in 2016.
After six years, Balken hopes to take a place back on the dais to do his part to improve the city. Some of the main issues he hopes to address include housing and businesses.
“The two go hand in hand, if more people live here businesses will thrive, and if there are more businesses more people will want to move here,” Balken explained. “I’m a good listener in terms of what residents want to see in the city.”
A business owner himself, Balken feels that his experience managing people and the business put him in an optimal spot to serve on the council. He has been a business owner since 2007, opening Ole and Lena’s Pizzeria in Rothsay, which closed its doors in 2018.
“I think the city can be more friendly towards business growth, as much as we can possibly help from the council,” Balken said. “If people haven’t owned a business before they often don’t know what it takes.”
Balken also spent time working with the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority, which gave him a better understanding of the things going on economically in Wilkin County.
He has filed for the four-year city council position and will find his name on the Nov. 8 general election next to incumbents Daryl Schleeter and Darrell Tollefson and newcomer Nathan Ziegler.
Daily News will continue to contact election candidates for contested races and publish them when they’re available.
