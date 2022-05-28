Pride Essentials

With just three days until Pride Month begins, Daily News would like to go over the essentials for the month. We have included a timeline of some major historical events central to various LGBTQ+ experiences, and a checklist of some things to know as you move through the month.
The main thing to understand is no singular person in the LGBTQ+ community will ever be the same, even if we have similar experiences. We are vast and deserving of love, kindness and respect, like any other person in this world we live in.
Pronouns
We all have pronouns, every single one of us. We’ve used them ever since we could talk; “he was nice” or “I liked her.” It’s not a “woke” topic that was just brought about recently. Transgender and nonbinary people have always existed and continue to exist, and they also have pronouns.
Some people use he/him or she/her pronouns, and some use they/them pronouns. I often hear that people think “they” is solely a plural pronoun, to which Mirriam-Webster disagrees. “They” can be used in any singular instance for nonbinary people. In the past, “they” has always been used singularly when you don’t know someone’s pronouns, for example, “someone left their wallet on the table, they should come back and grab it.”
It may seem hard to change your vernacular, but I bet it’s even harder having to hear people call you the wrong pronoun all the time because it’s “hard to say they.” It all comes back to being respectful of everyone, which includes using the correct pronoun for an individual.
Educate yourself
I recognize that LGBTQ+ topics may be new to many people, and since they’re often not taught in schools, I can understand the lack of familiarity. That does not excuse it, though; as adults we have an obligation to continue learning every single day so we can be effective citizens in this society.
Google is a wonderful and free tool readily available at anyone’s fingertips. If you don’t know something, Google it. There is not and will never be an excuse for remaining ignorant in this age of technology and information.
Ask Questions
While Google may be free, it’s never wrong to ask questions, too, unless they’re made in bad faith. If you know absolutely nothing about a topic it can be hard to do research on it. It may be beneficial to ask questions instead, and then begin your research afterwards.
Also, make sure to ask basic questions that you can’t find online. For example, if you don’t know someone’s pronouns, just ask. Just remember, it is not LGBTQ+ folks’ responsibility to educate people. Most do it out of kindness as it is laborious to unpack your community’s entire history anytime someone asks.
Listen
This one is easy. Make sure you listen when people are speaking. Don’t ask someone their pronouns as a signal of good faith and then completely ignore them as they tell you. It’s rude.
If someone says that what you’re saying is homophobic or hateful, you should listen to them instead of arguing. I guarantee LGBTQ+ folks do not just say that because they feel like it.
Don’t use slurs
This one is also easy. Don’t use any slurs, ever! I don’t care who you are speaking to, a slur should never leave your mouth, regardless of the intention. I will not be writing any in the paper, obviously, but if you think something you are saying is a slur towards any marginalized community, don’t say it.
Gender identity vs. sex
It’s important to know that gender identity and sex are two separate things, and should no be joined together systematically. Your sex is generally related to your body’s biology, but this isn’t as binary as it seems, reports the Scientific American. Sex can be an extremely complicated topic to understand, but it is still not just men and women — intersex people do exist.
Gender identity refers to how you express your gender as it relates to the society in which you exist. This is not a solid topic, either. Gender identity falls under a wide spectrum because the way many people choose to identify are widely different. This is a big topic and can’t be easily explained, so I implore readers to do as much research as they can on gender identity and sex; neither of which begin to explore sexual orientation, either.
Intersectionality
This topic recognizes everyone has their own experiences with discrimination and oppression which correlates to factors such as race, gender identity, sexual orientation, class, physical ability, etc. All of these topics can be looked at singularly, but the way they intersect to dictate a person’s lived experience is the basis of intersectionality, Vox reports.
While LGBTQ+ folks are more discriminated against than their heterosexual and cisgendered peers, the same can’t be said about their Black and people of color LGBTQ+ peers. For example, the Pulse Nightclub Massacre was the deadliest act of violence against LGBTQ+ folks in the U.S. This doesn’t account for the fact that the shooting occurred on the club’s “Latin Night,” so an overwhelming number of those dead were Latinx LGBTQ+ folks.
This also isn’t to say that your life isn’t hard if you are the norm in society, but it does say your life isn’t any harder because of these identities such as it is for marginalized people.
Look forward to our Point of View series on diversity running in June. We will be reporting on the diversity found within our communities here in the Twin Towns and how it relates to other topics in North Dakota.
