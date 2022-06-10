Pride Month has been observed each June since the 1969 Stonewall Riots in Manhattan, New York. This year is the 53rd anniversary of it and we have some fascinating statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Same-sex couple household have nearly hit one million according to the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates. Of the 980,276 households in the U.S. over half of them, 568,110, were married couples. The states with the highest percentage of same-sex households are District of Columbia, Delaware, Oregon, Massachusetts and Washington. Minnesota and North Dakota were both under the national average at 1.5%, with North Dakota having the lowest percentage at .5%.
The median household income for married same-sex couples was $107,200 in 2019. Comparatively, the national median household income in 2019 was $68,703.
The Census Bureau has also found that 14.7% of same-sex couples have children in their households. In 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed a ruling made in the Arkansas Supreme Court — making adoption by same-sex couples legal in all 50 states.
Same-sex couples are more likely to have both partners employed, 65.1%, than their opposite-sex counterparts, 51%.
However, it wasn’t until 2020 that the U.S. Supreme Court decided that the Civil Rights Law protecting people from workplace discrimination, applied to gay and transgender folks.
The first time the Census Bureau added questions about sexuality and gender identity was on its decennial 2020 U.S. survey.
With all the positive movements LGBTQ+ people have made according to the 2019 American Community Survey, the 2020 survey has shown there are still many discouraging disparities, reported The 19th News.
