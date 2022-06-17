The American Legion not only serves America and its communities, Hayden Fredrickson said Tuesday, June 14. They were also the reason why Fredrickson and his peers were in Wahpeton.
Fredrickson, an incoming high school senior from Minot, North Dakota, was elected governor of the 2022 North Dakota Boys State. He was inaugurated Tuesday during the traditional Legion Night ceremony at the North Dakota State College of Science campus, which coincided with election night in Wahpeton.
“Since its inception, the American Legion has done outstanding work, supporting American veterans and its youth,” Fredrickson said. “Even after being here for just two-and-a-half-days, I’ve already learned a lot about my country, my government and myself.”
This year marks the 79th annual North Dakota Boys State, continuing a tradition that has lasted longer than 79 years. Experiences have included visits to local government buildings, speeches from and conversations with leaders and a ceremony for the retirement and disposal of American flags.
Boys State participants gathered Thursday, June 16 before members of the Wahpeton American Legion Hafner-Miller-Ross Post 20 to observe the flag event.
“The flag, when it is such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning,” states the U.S. Flag Code.
Pride and tradition are honored hallmarks of North Dakota Boys State. They are often heralded alongside leadership. Fredrickson was joined by the following youth as this year’s elected officials:
• State Treasurer Kelson Parish
• Attorney General Will Nelson
• Agriculture Commissioner Evan Knoll
• Secretary of State Daniel Dummer
• Lieutenant Governor Zachary Schwab
Fredrickson honored past leadership. Outgoing Lt. Gov. Rylan Vibeto represented 2021’s Boys State administration.
“’I believe most of us, if not all of us, are able to confirm that the phrase ‘A week to change a lifetime’ is true,” Fredrickson said.
Boys State participants, Fredrickson said, were surrounded by the brightest, most inspiring and likely most interesting young men that North Dakota has to offer.
“We should all take every opportunity that we have to talk to each other and listen to perspectives besides our own,” Fredrickson said.
It is easy to think that Fredrickson and his generation is not yet old enough to have a wise, informed view of the world. This attitude, Fredrickson said, is a denial of unique perspectives and attitudes which deserve to be shared.
“Students, I’m going to turn back to you now,” Fredrickson said. “Use that spirit of listening at home. My parents are here. They know the long talks we’ve had at the dinner table, and they know the long talks we’ve had in the car.”
Boys State is an example of “the system working,” Fredrickson said. It is an example of the system working “in a civil, intelligent and respectful way.”
“When it is our time to lead, we must remember our experiences here and let them inform our leadership,” Fredrickson said.
Daily News congratulates the participants of the 2022 North Dakota Boys State.
