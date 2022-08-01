If you read our paper or e-edition this past weekend, you may have noticed an example of the Minnesota Primary Ballot on our classified page. In an effort to make voting easier for Wilkin County voters, we will be breaking down the ballot in digestible chunks.
What is a primary ballot?
The primary ballot is a sheet of paper used to vote for candidates for state and federal positions. It should be mailed to registered voters or can be picked up in the Wilkin County Auditor’s office.
What’s the point of the primary elections?
There is no limit to the number of candidates that can file for any position from the federal level all the way down to the city and county levels. Due to this, primaries are necessary to determine one candidate from each party to compete in the general elections in November. For example, 11 candidates filed for governor and lieutenant governor this year. After primaries, there will be six candidates left, two independent and one from each of the major parties in the state.
What parties can I vote for?
There are four major parties in Minnesota: Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis party, Legal Marijuana Now party, Republican party and Democratic-Farmer-Labor party.
What if I like candidates from more than one party?
Minnesota holds a state partisan primary ballot, which means you will only be able to vote for candidates in one party for the primaries. Any ballot turned in with votes for more than one party will be considered invalid and thrown out.
Who is on the primary ballot?
Voters will have the chance to vote on five elections in the primary, one federal and four state races.
U.S. Representative in District 7
• Travis “Bull” Johnson-Legal Marijuana Now
• Jill Abahsain-DFL
• Alycia R. Gruenhagen-DFL
• Michelle Fischbach-R.
State Senator District 9
• Jordan Rasmusson-R
• Nathan R. Miller-R
• Cornel Walker-DFL
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
• Darrel Paulsen and Ed Engelmann-Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis
• Steve Patterson and Matt Huff-Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis
• Chris Wright and L.C. Lawrence Converse-Legal Marijuana Now
• James McCaskel and David Sandbeck-Legal Marijuana Now
• Scott Jensen and Matt Birk-R
• Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards-R
• Bob “Again” Carney Jr. and Captain Jack Sparrow-R
• Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan-DFL
• Ole Savior and Julia M. Parker-DFL
Secretary of State
• Erik van Mechelen-R
• Kim Crockett-R
• Steve Carlson-DFL
• Steve Simon-DFL
Attorney General
• Sharon Anderson-R
• Doug Wardlow-R
• Jim Schultz-R
• Bill Dahn-DFL
• Keith Ellison-DFL
When can I turn in my primary ballot?
Primary ballots can be turned in any time before Aug. 9, at the Wilkin County Auditor’s office in the Wilkin County Courthouse. Ballots can be mailed to the same place at 300 5th St. South, Breckenridge, MN 56520. Most will be able to vote from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless you vote in Prairie View Township or Akron Township polling places.
Where can I turn in my primary ballot?
On Aug. 9, there are five polling locations in Wilkin County depending on where you live. If you live in Akron Township, your polling location will be at Akron Town Hall from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. If you live in Breckenridge City, there are three polling places depending on your precinct. Precinct one will vote at Park Manor High Rise from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Precinct two will vote at Breckenridge Senior Citizens Center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Precinct three will vote at Breckenridge High School from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. IF you live in Prairie View Township you will be able to vote at RJM Storage from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To find out more specific information about your polling place you can visit https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/ and fill in your address information.
How will I know who won?
Results will be available on the Secretary of State website and we will publish results as soon as possible.
Please send us any more questions you may have about the primaries and we will do our due diligence to answer them.
