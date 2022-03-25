Primary voters will decide on nod for Heitkamp or Schreiber-Beck

Republican voters in June’s North Dakota primary will decide which of two state House of Representatives candidates will complete the party’s ticket for District 25, now including all of Richland County, North Dakota.
Incumbent state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, and state Rep. Kathy Skroch of the now-redistricted District 26 were endorsed in February by the District 25 Republicans. Their endorsements have been finalized and submitted to the North Dakota Secretary of State, local party chair Erik Nygren said.
There was uncertainty, however, over whether or not the District 25 Republicans would keep its previously-announced endorsement of incumbent state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25. In February, Schreiber-Beck received 57 votes when 114 ballots were collected at the local Republicans’ nominating convention. North Dakota state Sen. Jason Heitkamp, also of the now-redistricted District 26, received 55 votes at the convention.
Similar to how the North Dakota House of Representatives race in the June primary and November general election will occur, convention voters were allowed to choose two candidates. Schreiber-Beck received votes on exactly 50 percent of the ballots, just shy of the 51 percent mark that would guarantee her endorsement.
“Had we caught that clause at the district meeting, it would have solved the problem. It was a mistake on our part and I bear that responsibility,” Nygren said.
While 114 ballots were collected at the District 25 Republicans’ convention, there were not 114 in-person voters. Several individuals were approved to act as other Republicans’ proxies. This practice received some attention in the wake of the endorsement uncertainty, but Nygren said there is genuine support for its continuation and local bylaws would be revised to eliminate the loophole.
“If I’m a snowbird, that doesn’t mean I have any less interest in what’s going on locally,” Nygren said.
Heitkamp and Schreiber-Beck both said they agree with the decision to have District 25’s Republican ticket decided by primary voters.
“I’m glad it only took a month,” Heitkamp joked. “No, I’m glad the voters will decide who gets the endorsement and who goes on to the general election in November.”
Schreiber-Beck, who said she abides by the district’s decision, is hopeful that primary voter turnout will be high. The North Dakota primary coincides with elections in cities like Wahpeton. As far as Schreiber-Beck is concerned, every election is important.
“We do not have government by the majority,” Schreiber-Beck said, quoting Thomas Jefferson. “We have government by the majority who participate.”
In February, Heitkamp compared his support for a measure that would establish term limits for North Dakota’s governor and state legislatures as being like a Founding Father. The week of Monday, March 21 saw that measure being rejected by the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office due to petitions not having enough valid signatures. Nevertheless, Heitkamp is certain the term limits movement has not been defeated.
“I think the measure was written very well,” he said. “It’s just that every time you involve money in this, it doesn’t go well. I’m very much against paying people to do the petitioning.”
The 2022 elections will include the chance to see how unified Richland County’s Republican and Democratic-Nonpartisan League voters are. The latter party has endorsed candidates Jim Dotzenrod, formerly a state senator from District 26, and incumbent state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25. Prior to redistricting, District 26 included western Richland County.
“The district wants what’s best for the residents of Richland County,” Nygren said. “We’re doing our due diligence when we present and endorse candidates. Voters can look at the candidates, who are all already serving, and decide who’s best to lead them going forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.