Catholic education occurs when faith and knowledge meet. It provides dividends for life.
These are more than just ideas for Renee Langenwalter and Kaja Kaste, St. John’s School in Wahpeton. These beliefs have been and will be the principals of their education careers.
Langenwalter is concluding her 25 years with St. John’s, including 22 years as an assistant principal and then principal, with the close of the 2021-2022 school year. Kaste, St. John’s incoming principal, will begin her position after having spent the last three school years teaching first grade. St. John’s last day of school is Wednesday, May 25.
With change approaching, Langenwalter and Kaste sat down with Daily News and shared their memories and anticipation.
Daily News: Renee, what’s next for you?
Renee Langenwalter: I’m not retiring. I am going to be looking for work, and I don’t have a specific field. I just want something with a different pace.
DN: What inspired you to change?
RL: When I started as a young principal back in the other building and also in my studies, I thought, “Change is good. It elicits good things to happen and it makes things fresh and new.” I thought 10 years was the point that I’d start considering what I was going to do next. It’s been years in the planning that I would have a second career, an encore. It’s always been kind of a thought in my head, but really, over the last five years, I started thinking about it more, at least every year.
DN: How do you feel about leaving St. John’s?
RL: This is a good time. The school is in a great place and we have some really neat things happening. I’d like to see it continue. I don’t have any bad feelings about leaving and I’m looking forward to what comes next.
DN: Kaja, when did you know that being St. John’s principal was your next step?
Kaja Kaste: Four years ago, I would have probably said, “I’m not going to be a teacher.” The opportunity came when Cheryl Woodruff left. Teachers don’t leave here very often. I spent time in prayer and thought about the next step for my family. I applied and was hired. I had kind of the same process (as Renee). Opportunities were mentioned and I started my schooling process again this fall. The opportunity to be principal came a little quicker than I anticipated, but here we are.
DN: When were you hired as St. John’s next principal?
KK: I signed my contract on March 7.
DN: Has there been time for any kind of teaching as the role transition approaches?
RL: At this point, no. She’s still finishing her work as a first grade teacher. But she has stepped in, because of her classes, in some of the day to day things at St. John’s and on the curriculum side.
KK: More will come after May 25.
DN: Renee, what are you preparing for as May 25 nears?
RL: Well, I certainly want to leave my space (office) here in a way that’s organized and helpful so that Kaja can find her way. I do get to be here as needed. I’ve been contracted on an as needed, kind of mentoring role for Kaja. I’ll be here in the next year for whatever she needs. That’s one of the things they provided for our transition.
DN: Did you ever expect that you would be in that position, as a professional mentor?
RL: I experienced it when I transitioned from being a sixth grade teacher here to being a principal. It was pretty natural for us to consider doing that. With this situation, it seemed to be the right fit.
DN: Kaja, have you let your first graders know that you’ll be their principal in the fall?
KK: The school knows. You do this in phases. I feel that when this process really got going, Renee and I were on the same page of letting our families, our husbands and our children, know. It was really just kind of a process. I let the formalities play out before I mentioned anything to the first graders. The kids know that I’ll still be here, and that’s important. They’ll still see me.
DN: What can St. John’s community expect in the next year?
RL: Our school’s a different school. We’re different from what we were 10 years ago. Schools are constantly evolving. I think if there is change, it’s part of the school process, it’s not because we got someone new. Kaja’s just going to take it one and oversee some of those things that need to happen at a school.
KK: There will be no major overhauls. I think there’s a fear when there’s a change. I don’t have any specific plans like that.
DN: It sounds like there’s been some great communication with you both, your loved ones, your colleagues and the students. Have you taken the time to reflect on what you mean to folks?
RL: I don’t think we truly know about that. I think the important thing is the relationship part. Kaja has a lot of great communication skills. She’s going to be wonderful and she’s going to bring to the job the energy that it needs, along with that passion and communication. She’s going to do great. She will be a wonderful change for our school.
KK: There’s a comfort level coming in, too, knowing that someone’s got your back. There’s parts of the process that have been intimidating, but Renee’s always been a great leader and boss, for lack of more eloquent words. She’s always been there for the staff and that’s been a great leadership roll to see.
RL: The staff does the hard work. They’re the people who are with our kids every day and their role is key, as well as our other support staff. It would not happen without them.
DN: Kaja, do you have any thank you messages for your time as a teacher?
KK: My thank you would be to the families of the students that I have had the opportunities to teach. I’ve had families who reached out, saying “We’re so happy for you, and thankful we’ll still have you in the school.” I think the support of my co-workers — it’s a big change, going from colleague-level to a different level — and everyone’s been supportive. I’ve felt continually welcome.
RL: There’s parish support, too. It doesn’t just start and end with the school doors. It’s bigger than that. I’ve really felt that across the board. Everyone has shown so much care and support and concern. I’ve always felt that, and I think Kaja feels that, too, in a different way, a way that will change as her role changes. The support is huge, and the prayers.
KK: It’s a fun adventure.
DN: Renee, do you have any thank you messages for your staff?
RL: That was probably the hardest part of this whole process, telling them. I always felt that I was open about the fact that I would be entertaining taking other work. But when it actually happened, I was really surprised that they were surprised. I think that speaks a lot to the support they give you. There are a strong group of people working in this program. I’m just really grateful for my 22 years as an administrator here and my 25 years here as an employee. It’s really neat to be able to say that the hardest thing about leaving these people is leaving these people. They’re not just staff, they’re friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.