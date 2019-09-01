In August, the Lexington Correctional Center dedicated its gym to Eric “Coach” Gulbranson, 55, who died in a traffic collision July 18, 2018. Gulbranson, formerly of Fairmount, North Dakota, worked as a corrections activities officer at the Oklahoma prison.
His younger brother, Matthew, wrote in Eric’s obituary last year that he “genuinely cared about the inmates and treated them with dignity and respect, and they responded to his authenticity. Eric loved the forgotten man and I was so proud to watch him in action behind the razor wire when I visited him at work. With just a whistle and GPS (God’s Prophetic Spirit), he had no fear, just love for his fellow man.”
Former inmate Jimmy Scott wrote a letter about “Coach” last year after his passing, which ran in the Daily News. An excerpt reads, “Coach spoke of his Dad and brothers often and I would like for them to know the impact that he had on my life. Eric prayed for me, mentored me and encouraged me every single moment that I was around him. He was a very special person to many people and he truly loved the Lord. He showed it in his day to day actions and he loved the unlovable. He was genuine. It’s difficult to work in a prison for as long as Eric did and still had a heart and soul for people, but he did.”
Eric’s mother, Mary Ellen (Pinkney) Parnell, Fairmount, shared in a private Facebook group dedicated to her son’s memory that he worked as the activities director for 24 years, keeping the inmates busy with artwork, leather work, playing sports and keeping the prison grounds beautiful. He led them in building a baseball field, raised money for the children of inmates and taught them about working hard, the importance of integrity and giving back to your community.
“It truly was a precious day,” she wrote about the Aug. 16 gym dedication service. “I got to hear co-workers, prisoners share about their love for Eric and the difference he made through his love for God. Everyone knew what was first in his life.”
A color guard and the Lexington Men’s Choir opened the ceremony with the national anthem. The chaplain and warden each spoke, and invited staff to share their memories of “Coach.”
Inside the gym, the inmates shared their stories of how he impacted their lives. One, Todd Saunders, who was an outstanding student and athlete before getting involved in drugs and a crime that put him in prison for life, shared about “Coach” asking him to write to his nephew, Seth, to try to get him on the correct path. Saunders regarded it as a high honor and did write to him, and that letter did the job and Seth was changed.
After the stories were shared, three inmates pulled down a curtain on the wall and revealed a large plaque which reads, “Gulbranson Memorial Gymnasium.” His family was also shown the yard, “that was as beautiful as any collegiate playing field, the culmination of one of Eric’s many visions,” a family member wrote.
His mom said she is very grateful for the experience and being able to hear directly how her son touched so many lives.
