A life of faith

Names, dates and locations fill Phyllis Lentz’s Bible. This particular edition, published to commemorate the International Lutheran Women’s Missionary League’s 50th anniversary, includes not only sacred Christian texts but a registry of Lentz’s life and times.
Lentz, 86, rural Lidgerwood, North Dakota, is a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Located just a mile from Lentz’s home, Immanuel Lutheran Church’s building has been part of Lentz’s life since she and her late husband Hermann married in 1958. Shortly after the start of Lentz’s 46-year marriage, she became a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML).
In 1975, Lentz went to her first LWML convention, in Minneapolis. She remembers being reluctant to attend the then-international event.
“I thought, ‘Why do I want to go there?’” Lentz said. “But I went, and I was hooked. It was wonderful. I’ve written down all the ones I’ve went to in my Bible.”
Over the decades, in cities from Omaha, Nebraska, to Tampa, Florida, Cleveland, Ohio, to Albuquerque, New Mexico, Lentz has been more than hooked on the excitement of international and national LWML conventions. She has made longtime friendships, strengthened her faith and been part of the history of the Lutheran Church — Missouri Synod, which turned 80 in 2022.
“It’s the friendships,” Lentz said when asked about what keeps her an active LWML member and traveler. Those memories are treasured in Lentz’s Bible, her scrapbook and her heart.
Lentz keeps in touch with her convention friends, including a woman who shares her exact birthday. The holidays would not be complete without a round of shared good cheer.
“We’ll just wait to get together and see each other at the conventions. But I imagine God is the one who did it in the first place. He’s the one that wants me to keep going. So, I like it and I sign up for the next convention,” Lentz said.
Lentz’s Bible contains her June 2005 thoughts on and memories of past conventions. Each time, she wrote, she feels that the latest convention is the most inspiring one.
“Two of the greatest memories (include) the communion worship service with hundreds praising God together and the Pastor (calling) you by name!” Lentz wrote. “Watching the huge ‘mission parade of banners’ showing how our ‘Mighty Mites’ have helped in so many, many countries (is also great).”
Lentz offered blessings to her sister-in-law, Elaine Tisch, “who made me get in the car” along with her mother-in-law, Clara Lentz. The journey that began with three family members has included Phyllis Lentz’s times as a convention delegate.
“That’s fun, because when you’re a delegate, you get to sit up front and vote,” Lentz said. “We voted on topics including how much mission work we’d send out to the countries.”
Lentz does not brag about herself. No, if there’s anything she’s proud about aside from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, it’s LWML’s work that impacts Lutherans, women and people around the world.
The 2019 LWML convention was held in Mobile, Alabama. It is remembered with a fan kept in Lentz’s scrapbook.
LWML scheduled its National 40th Biennial Convention for June 22–25, 2023 in Milwaukee. The event’s theme is “Celebrate the Lord of the Nations,” taken from Psalm 33:12-13.
The mission of an LWML chapter, said Wanda Zietlow of the chapter among the Parish of Immanuel and St. John, Hankinson, North Dakota, and its surrounding area, is to assist each woman in a parish in establishing and affirming her relationship with the Triune God — Father, Son and Holy Spirit — as well as foster Christian bonding and share His love with those around them.
“We support district, national and international mission projects,” Zietlow said.
The projects are supported by giving individuals. Lentz showed one of Immanuel Lutheran’s church envelopes. Donors may divide an offering between supporting the church building itself and its missions.
“Do you feel that God has called you to continue this mission?” Lentz was asked.
“I think so,” she said. “I can hardly wait for the conventions, to be back with my friends. My church is only one mile away. I always go, every Sunday. We have Bible study in town because the preacher lives in town, but for church, it’s there at Immanuel, every Sunday when we’re home.”
Lentz is proud to be able to share her faith with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in ways as simple as saying grace before meals. She is proud of that LWML and the Lutheran Church — Missouri Synod offer opportunities for people to be heard and contribute.
“Our mite offerings help all over the place. We take up an extra offering before Christmas. The Stocking Fund accepts cash and checks for Dakota Estates and the stockings go to a homeless shelter in Fargo.”
“Sing to the Lord, all the earth!” declares 1 Chronicles 16:23-24a. “Tell of his salvation from day to day. Declare his glory among the nations.”
People who spend their lifetime with faith do just that.