Making a Difference

A life of faith

Phyllis Lentz, rural Lidgerwood, reflects on decades with LWML

A life of faith

Phyllis (front, second from right), along with other LWML members from across North Dakota, attended the 38th biennial convention in Mobile, Alabama in 2019.

 Submitted
A life of faith

Phyllis Lentz

Names, dates and locations fill Phyllis Lentz’s Bible. This particular edition, published to commemorate the International Lutheran Women’s Missionary League’s 50th anniversary, includes not only sacred Christian texts but a registry of Lentz’s life and times.

Lentz, 86, rural Lidgerwood, North Dakota, is a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Located just a mile from Lentz’s home, Immanuel Lutheran Church’s building has been part of Lentz’s life since she and her late husband Hermann married in 1958. Shortly after the start of Lentz’s 46-year marriage, she became a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML).

A life of faith

Phyllis with friends during one of her travels.
A life of faith

Fan from Mobile Alabama convention in 2019.
A life of faith

Giving supports the missions of LWML.
A life of faith


