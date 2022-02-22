A Super Woman in STEM

Kaela Lucke was always intrigued by the weather. Growing up on a farm in rural Wolverton, Minnesota, she began tracking the weather in a journal over the course of two years, creating a rudimentary farmer’s almanac. She’d watch the sky turn a menacing shade of grey just before a summer rain or record the first snowfall of the year.
“I always knew I wanted to be a meteorologist,” Lucke said. “Growing up on the farm, it was a part of life knowing the weather.”
After graduating from Breckenridge High School in 2014, Lucke attended the University of North Dakota, earning a bachelor’s degree in atmospheric sciences with minors in mathematics and sustainability. She plans to graduate with her master’s degree this year.
Meteorology is much more than pointing out weather patterns in front of a green screen. It’s an incredibly versatile field, she said.
“Everywhere needs a meteorologist. Amazon has its own meteorologists, the Minnesota Twins have their own meteorologists. You can go into private government — basically anywhere that needs it,” Lucke said. “There are even things like forensic meteorology where they work directly with car accidents and murders to see if weather played an impact in those things, so with meteorology, you can basically go any route you want.”
Though she is early in her career, the 26-year-old has already held several weather anchor positions, led college-level labs and courses, researched atmospheric sciences through UND, presented ag-climate ideas to state leaders and secured a fellowship with NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) as an agricultural climate researcher intern.
Lucke served as a weather team intern anchor for KVLY and KVRR in Fargo, North Dakota, worked as a producer, weather anchor and branding team marketing journalist for Studio One, UND’s TV center, and was a weather anchor for UND Weather Update.
In the last year of her undergraduate degree, Lucke began to focus more on research and teaching. She taught an array of courses from intro to meteorology to radar labs and coding classes.
In her post-graduate studies, she began researching crop models. Several decades ago, wheat and grasslands were more prevalent, whereas today, corn and soybeans have become the dominant crops. It causes more humidity in the air, Lucke said.
“I would look at crops and how they relate to severe weather,” Lucke said. “Basically, are crops hurting themselves? If you sit in a field of corn, it’s more humid than if you’re standing outside. So does that humidity cause more moisture in the air which can cause temperature to decrease which can cause us to have more severe weather and things like hail?”
She also worked on a field campaign with her UND research team, called BLOWN UNDER. Using the “Storm Chasers” Doppler on wheels, Lucke and her team wanted to be the first to take measurements inside of a blizzard.
The setup sounds like something out of science fiction — a weather station, a particle imager to capture snowflakes, huge balloons sent nearly into space that took two full helium tanks to fill.
“There’s no one really in the world who has measurements inside of a blizzard in all these different areas,” Lucke said.
Lucke said her portion of BLOWN UNDER has wrapped up, but the team will publish a paper on their findings this year.
Her post-graduate successes continued. Lucke caught the eye of a NASA team at an American Geophysical Union (AGU) conference in 2019. She was encouraged to apply for an internship. She applied to over a dozen and was offered three. Lucke had the choice to intern at NASA Langley Research Center, Goddard Space Flight Center or the group she met at the AGU conference.
“I chose to work with my team that I had met in San Francisco in 2019, and I’m so glad I did because it went from an internship, and now I’ve been working on this project the whole time since then,” she said.
Lucke has been researching extreme heat and extreme frost and their impacts on regions and the bread baskets of agriculture. She focuses on mitigation, adaptation and policy change to account for the evolving climate.
“I always knew I wanted to bridge the gap between science and the farmer. So, I always wanted to do something with agriculture and climate,” Lucke said. “I didn’t really know I wanted to do sustainability or climate change, but I always knew I wanted to go more into long-term climate impacts. I always wanted to give back. I wanted to do my science, bridge that gap, then do outreach. So show the science to people, publish it and then go about teaching people about it and telling them how to be more sustainable.”
Lucke will also have her own agriculture and weather photography and paint-pour art displayed in a special NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies museum exhibit in New York City, called “Science and Art in the Time of Coronavirus.”
“The whole museum exhibit is going to have a video that features what coronavirus meant to us and our team, as well as what it meant to science and what science we accomplished for climate and COVID during that time,” she said.
COVID-19 briefly brought Lucke back to her family farm in Wilkin County, Minnesota. She rediscovered why she pursued her field.
“I think growing up on the farm and in a small town community is why I still love doing everything I do with my research and making sure it’s agriculture-oriented,” Lucke said. “In the future, I see myself staying out in the country and being sustainable myself. I don’t see myself moving to a big city. I think growing up and loving living in the country, it just is going to always stay that way.”
Now, Lucke shares a home with her husband, Jonathan Rosencrans, in Powers Lake, North Dakota. Her career path has already taken some turns she didn’t expect, and like many, Lucke battles imposter syndrome, or feeling like she doesn’t belong in her field. But it’s gratifying to see the direct impacts of her research and outreach has allowed her to spark interest in other young women.
Her dream job would involve outreach, climate and weather and how climate and weather meet agriculture.
“My proudest moments are probably when I know I’m making a difference. There’s a lot of days when I’m just working from home, and I don’t see any impacts day to day, but the days that I get to go talk to the kids or I get to go talk to farmers or stakeholders, those are the days I really feel like I’m making a difference and I’m really proud of what I’ve accomplished,” she said.
